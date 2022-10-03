Rome, 3 October – Territorial medicine is heavily used by Italians but few are satisfied with it. This is what emerges from the survey Experience and perception of Italians on territorial medicinecreated by the Onda Foundation in collaboration with the Elma Research partner institute on a representative sample of 494 people over 18.

The survey shows that 9 out of 10 Italians have turned to a general practitioner, pediatrician of free choice, medical service or consulting room in the last 6 months, especially for the prescription of drugs (79 per cent), specialist visits or examinations (67 per one hundred), yet only a quarter of them are satisfied.

The survey was discussed on the occasion of the presentation of the 6th National Congress of the Onda Foundation, entitled Territorial medicine from a gender perspective – The challenge of the NRP, held in virtual mode from 27 to 29 September. At the center of the work, the investments (15.63 billion euros) put in place with Mission 6 of the NRP to reorganize health care and social and health care.

“The reorganization of the territorial assistance foreseen by the Pnrr and programmed by the Dm 77/2022” he affirms Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation “Constitutes an extraordinary opportunity to improve the quality of primary care. However, this reform is grafted onto a system that presents numerous organizational criticalities and enormous regional differences, of which it is it is essential to take into account to implement the appropriate countermeasures “.

“From the writing of the PNRR to today, a serious energy crisis has taken place and in Italy there has just been a voteo” conclude Francesca Merzagora, president of the Onda Foundation. “the hope is that for the next government territorial and hospital health will remain a priority with funds also dedicated to the recruitment and training of personnel essential to guarantee the functioning and sustainability of our national health service “.