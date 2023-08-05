One and a half million young people at the vigil with the Pope

Campo da Graca. That is Campo della Grazia. Because, as Pope Francis always reminds us, the WYD is “an event of grace that awakens, broadens the horizon, strengthens the aspirations of the heart, helps to dream, to look beyond”. This evening, in the Vigil of the WYD in Lisbon, surely one and a half million young people were able to verify this.

Here, in the heart of Tejo Park, the 90-hectare space so renamed by the organizers for the closing acts of World Day on Portuguese soil (Sunday morning at 9 local time, corresponding to 10 in Italy, the closing Mass, presided over by the Pope) horizons are really wide. And with Bernanos, at the end of a week that the participants will surely never forget, one could say that everything is grace.

It is graced by the beautiful panorama of the Park, located just below the long Vasco da Gama Bridge which crosses the Tagus River and connects Montijo and Sacavém. The multicolored joy of the groups of young people, who set out in the morning to get here, is grace. Grace was the music and entertainment that accompanied them throughout the afternoon, up until the moment of the Pope’s arrival, around 8.45 pm, local time.

And grace, above all, are his words, spoken almost entirely off the cuff in Spanish. Francis invited young people to cultivate the roots of happiness, because, he said, “joy is missionary”. Therefore, he urged them to “walk steadily, to train for this path and to get up after any falls”. When he climbs, he added, “what matters is not falling but not staying fallen”. You have to get up or get help. “And the only time you can look down on someone is to help them get up.” Finally, he underlined: «In life nothing is free, except the love of Christ. And so let us walk in his love with hope and without fear ».

Everything had been set up to get to this moment. The Marian theme, the journey made, the Pope’s speeches in these blessed days, his invitation for a Church open to all, the appeal to get your hands dirty for the poor, the beloved of God, setting aside a life that resembles to distilled water. Instead, the Pope recommends a life for the Lord and the brethren, under the banner of gratuitousness. A life field of grace, precisely, as can be seen from the afternoon, when in a silence of prayer the WYD cross, carried on the shoulders of about fifteen young people, crosses the avenues between one sector and another. A really intense moment.

This is testified by the very development of the vigil, which begins with a prayer through art, punctuated by three moments: meeting, getting up and leaving. For every moment then a testimony. That of Don Antonio Ribeiro de Matos, 33 years old, Portuguese, for example. It is the story of an ordinary, meaningless existence, until a car accident in which, he confides, “I could have died”. Hence the life review. And the grace that breaks through, with the call to become a priest. But it is not an easy vocation, because Don Antonio enters and leaves the seminary, until – just after the WYD in Panama in 2019 – he makes his definitive choice, to be ordained two years later. “Christ wasn’t done with me, just as he doesn’t give up on anyone,” he comments.

The testimony of the “get up” is instead of Marta Luis, 18 years old, from Mozambique. Hers is a story of great suffering, because several times her village has been attacked by terrorists and she and her family have been forced to take refuge in the forest, often without food or water. She up to having to move to a relative’s house in a different region. «But at no time have we lost faith-she says-she. We have prayed a lot and there is hope that one day we will rebuild our lives”.

All is grace. Even leaving in a hurry, following Mary’s example to help those in need. Pope Francis himself, in the morning in Fatima, had recalled that Our Lady is “Our Lady who goes in a hurry” and always points out our needs to Jesus. Now the boys, after having listened to the Marian “catechesis” of the Pontiff, find themselves face to face with Jesus in Eucharistic adoration, which constitutes the landing point of the vigil. Even the furthest from the 3,250 square meter stage. Everyone, in the silence of the night that fell on the “Field of Grace”, can talk to Him in the secret of their hearts. Because truly everything is grace in the WYD.