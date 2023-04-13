« Cursed spring by Cassella and Savio. sing, Loretta Goggi ». Sanremo 1981. “What was the rush?”, He entered our lives never to leave again. Forty-two years later, we are still left with that doubt. On March 17, 2023 we listened to it again on TV, this timeless song also translated into Finnish and Czech, always from his voice. Blessed Spring this time, from the title of the artist’s program reappeared on Rai1 with a one-woman show of her own of 4 episodes, after 30 years, and 72 springs lived. One of its many rebirths.

Cursed or Blessed? What is spring for you physically and mentally?

“It’s my awakening. It is the sun, the light that lasts longer, the rebirth of plants. It moves me to see the flower buds. I love this season, the first heat. It also awakens attention, curiosity, the desire to go out and to immerse myself again in the world and in nature. But it is also a season of painful memories.

Which?

«Spring is linked to the loss of my husband who died on April 5, 2011, to our wedding, celebrated on April 26. The awakening is total, even in the spirit: of certain desires, of certain shortcomings and certain feelings. The springs to remember for me are linked more to private life than to the cursed spring of Sanremo. This year, however, was a different occasion, I lived it in a positive way. Just on the anniversary of Gianni’s death (Brezza, ndr) a little dog has arrived at the house: he is a toy poodle puppy, his name is Samy. We’re making friends, I’m struggling with baby food and sleepers, now he’s sleeping in my arms. I hope pet therapy works».

How would you define this season of your life?

«The most serene I have ever experienced, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore, on a professional level I have done everything I wanted. And now I only do what amuses me and stimulates me». Singer, actress, dubber, TV and radio presenter, showgirl, impersonator, dancer and writer.

A career spanning 63 years. You said: the secret to lasting long artistically is health. What health habits do you have?

«I have a healthy life, I stopped smoking a long time ago, I follow a diet that doesn’t make me lose weight but doesn’t hurt me: I alternate between fish, meat, chicken and a first course. The only exception I allow myself is vodka after dinner, or a liqueur made with plants from my house by the sea».

Bad habits to get rid of?

«A little bit of physical laziness that came with the pandemic. I hope to find the strength to resume training».

The return to TV after 30 years. What helped you keep tension and stress at bay?

“I didn’t hold them off. Emotion is a strength, a way to send vibrations to the audience, why hide it? In this program I felt free to express myself, even writing monologues and imitations, with a great desire to show myself as I am now. But it’s not a comeback, it was a 4-part one-shot. It doesn’t mark a new phase, for now I don’t think about it».

Do you follow a routine to keep your energy and focus up?

«My energy is in my head. I’ve given up on exercise lately and put on a few pounds. But I’ve never given up on my mind, I keep it active writing, reading, confronting myself with the world and with what’s happening. Life isn’t passing me by like a movie, I’m one of the performers, maybe in a minor role but I’m there. This is my strength. In recent months I have also worked 16 hours a day, they asked me how I did it. It means that inside there was the right energy to be able to live this experience which was formative and new».

With “Benedetta Primavera” Loretta Goggi gave a great lesson in life and style, someone wrote. What lesson has she learned?

“I learned to be a commander who doesn’t need to raise his voice to be heard, and who knows how to listen.”

She has been reborn many times. What was the driving force that pushed you to start over and wake up every time?

«If I think about my beginnings, I walked away from the world of entertainment several times. But every time I felt that something was missing and I came back. I lacked the feeling of communicating, without this profession I would have been a very closed, shy, uninteresting person. Being on stage and becoming another person freed me, gave me the courage to open up one hundred percent. The driving force behind every rebirth has been the need to communicate».

Study and training: have they counted more than talent to get here?

«Study and commitment count a lot, I never stopped studying. To sing, in the last broadcast, I had a coach follow me, I studied and my voice from 30 years ago returned. The desire to learn was the arrow in my bow».

And how does he keep his memory trained?

«I’ve always had a great visual memory, I review the pages of the scripts with the corrections. The only thing I allow myself is to wipe my mind like a chalkboard after a show or a tour. If I hadn’t, I would have crammed too much stuff into my mind.’

How do you live the passing years?

“I don’t give a damn. I want to go back to acting to be a grandmother, so I don’t have to worry about wrinkles, flab and belly and I can further get rid of the aesthetic problem of old age. If you have health, which is already a huge luxury, who cares about wrinkles. Talent has no age and where the voice doesn’t reach the heart does. It’s the others who make you notice the passing of time. Indelicately.”