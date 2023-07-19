Tragic car accident In Calabria. A car went off the road into an escarpment and then caught fire a Ionian rock, in Locris. Two people aboard the car: one did not make it, the other was transported in serious condition to hospital.

Accident in Roccella Jonica

The accident occurred in the late afternoon of today, Tuesday 18 July, along the variant of the state road 106 in the Canne district, in the territory of Ionian rockin the province of Reggio Calabria.

According to reports Ansaa Porsche with two people on board went off the road for reasons under investigation ending up in an escarpment and burning. 118, the firefighters and the carabinieri intervened on the spot.

The accident in Roccella Jonica, in the province of Reggio Calabria

One dead and one wounded

The toll of the accident is one dead and one seriously injured. The victim is a 45 year old man resident of Locri: he managed to get out of the burning car but collapsed to the ground a few meters away. There was nothing for him to do.

On the other hand, the other person in the car was seriously injured, a 20 year old boy who was thrown from the car before it caught fire. He was rescued by the 118 doctors and transported by air ambulance to the Catanzaro hospital.

The reconstruction

According to an initial reconstruction made by the carabinieri and reported by Ansathe driver of the Porsche would have lost control of the car, which would have gone to bang violently before against a Wall of concrete and then against the guardrail.

The car is therefore ended up in a ditch at the side of the roadway, where it caught fire, coming completely devoured by flames.

Traffic disruption, the road was closed to traffic for several hours, until the rescue operations were completed.

Photo source: ANSA

