one dead and two wounded

Very serious road accident this afternoon on the A27 motorway. In the section between the toll booths of Vittorio Veneto North and Vittorio Veneto South, in the direction of Venicethere was a tremendous impact involving a car traveling on the wrong way e two other vehicles traveling the highway in the correct direction.

The reconstruction

The toll at the moment is one victim, the motorist who was driving the wrong way and two injured, in non-serious conditions. After the impact there were long queues on the stretch of motorway between the two toll booths in the upper Treviso area. From 17.50 the fire brigade worked to clear the highway. The vehicles were secured and extracted the driver was trapped. Despite the help, the doctor had to declare his death. The other two injured and another family were assisted by the doctors, mshocked by what happened, having seen death in the face a few meters away. On the spot the ambulance, several ambulances of the Suem and the polstrada. Traffic is currently slow and long queues are marked with recommended exit coming from Belluno to Vittorio Veneto Nord. With the victim of this accident, the toll since the beginning of 2023 is 17 people who died on the roads of the province.

