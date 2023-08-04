One drug against all solid tumors? Hopes from a preclinical study

American researchers from City of Hope have developed a drug (AOH1996) which appears to be able to kill the cells of all solid tumors, targeting a carcinogenic variant of a protein (Pcna) previously considered “uncontrollable”.

In a preclinical study, researchers from City of Hopeone of the most prestigious cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, have found that a new drug has been able to kill the cells of all solid tumours tested, leaving healthy cells unaffected.

The anticancer drug, named AOH1996targets a carcinogenic variant of a protein called proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)previously thought to be “uncontrollable”. This protein is involved in DNA synthesis and repair, but a cancer-associated form of PCNA can drive the growth of cancer cells, making it an attractive target for anticancer therapies.

Researchers tested AOH1996 in more than 70 cancer cell lines and several normal control cells, finding that it selectively kills cancer cells and disrupts their normal reproductive cycle. The drug was found to be effective in lab-grown cells derived from several types of cancer, including breast, prostate, brain, ovarian and lung cancers.

The drug prevented cells with damaged DNA from dividing and making copies of the defective DNA, thus leading to cell death (apoptosis) in cancer cells, but without interrupting the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells. Scientists have observed how AOH1996 works in animals, and a Phase 1 study is underway so that it can later be tested in humans.

“Most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway, which allows the cunning cancer to mutate and eventually become resistant,” he says. Linda Malkas, professor in the City of Hope Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics -. This time, however, the Pcna variant could be the key to stopping the birth of all tumors. PCNA is like a major air terminal hub containing multiple air gates.”

And again: “The data suggest that PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that only targeted the shape of PCNA in cancer cells.” In short, this drug is like “a snowstorm closing a key airline hub, canceling inbound and outbound flights only on planes carrying cancer cells.”

Adds Long Gu, lead author of the study and research associate professor in the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapies at the Beckman Research Institute in City of Hope: “No one ever targeted PCNA as a therapeutic, because it was considered ‘uncontrollable,’ but clearly City of Hope was able to develop an investigational drug for a stimulating protein target. Now that we know the problem area and can inhibit it, we will dig deeper to understand the process for developing more personalized and targeted cancer drugs.”

