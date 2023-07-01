One harmful substance per second from industry, doctors appeal to the EU – Health

ENVIRONMENT: TOXIC SEAWEED IN GENOA, BATHING PROHIBITED [ARCHIVE MATERIAL 20060728 ] © ANSA/ANSA

Every 1.4 seconds industry worldwide develops a new potentially harmful substance, a thousand are introduced on the market every year. An alarming picture according to the experts of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) which, from the congress underway in Rome and in concert with the European Society of Endocrinology and other Italian and international scientific societies, launches an appeal to the European Commission: “It is necessary undergone a revision of the regulation to lengthen the list of banned substances and prevent damage to current and future generations”, say Annamaria Colao, president of the EIS, and Gianluca Aimaretti, president-elect of the EIS.

La Sie and the other scientific societies have therefore presented a petition to the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen to ask for the immediate revision of the European Reach regulation n.1907/2006, concerning precisely the registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemical substances . According to Eurostat estimates, in fact, every second and a half the industry develops a new chemical compound and every year more than a thousand potentially dangerous substances are released into the environment. Over 300,000 tons produced each year, 200,000 different compounds, up to 12,000 molecules harmful to health and the environment. In other words, Europe is overwhelmed by chemicals which, the specialists say, “are found in many widely used products and which are often endocrine disruptors, i.e. they alter hormonal balances, with potentially dramatic effects on the health of adults and children such as congenital malformations , neurodevelopmental or reproductive disorders, cancer, diabetes and obesity”.

Experts are also calling for greater commitment to scientific research, because it is essential to better define safety thresholds and consequences of the cocktail of substances to which we are exposed, which can have negative effects especially in pregnancy: a large study funded by the EU has shown that the exposure to a mix of endocrine disruptors can increase the likelihood of language delays in children by up to 54%. It is therefore “necessary to review and expand as soon as possible the list of substances to be banned in widely used products, to protect the health of citizens”, is the warning of the endocrinologists.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

