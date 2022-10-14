TERAMO – Stefano Bertuzzione of the most important top managers in the American scientific world, internationally renowned researcher, alongside Anthony Fauci in American health policies for the control of Covid. Valerio Rossi AlbertiniCNR physicist and academic, the virologist Janice Ciacci Zanellathe biologist Edward C. Holmesprofessor at the University of Sydney e Stacey Schultz-CherrDeputy Director of the Collaborative Center for Ecology Studies on Influenza in Animals of the World Health Organization. David Quammen (in the cover photo)essayist and popularizer, author of Spillover, book with which in 2012 he predicted the pandemic. And then Niko Romitothe chef from Abruzzo with three Michelin stars.

These are just some of the internationally renowned names, including scholars and researchers, protagonists of the “One Health Award”, the three-day event promoted by the experimental zooprophylactic institute of Abruzzo, which began today in Teramo.

Protagonist of the first day with a lectio magistralis, Bertuzzi, CEO of the American Society for Microbiology (Asm), which he directs in Washington, a role that earned him the title of vavaliere of the star of Italy, conferred on him by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellaand then Ciacci Zanella, Holmes and Schultz-Cherry who are also members of the scientific committee of the One Health Award, the award organized as part of the initiative, intended for research excellence on the national and international scene, but also for dissemination and commitment to the planet and which will be conferred tomorrow evening on an Italian scientist, a foreigner, a popularizer and a story.

The aim of the three days is to reflect on the themes of unique health, that interdisciplinary approach whereby people’s health is directly connected with that of animals and with the state of the environment in which we all live. To do this, the Zooprophylactic Institute, directed by Nicola D’Alteriohas relied on names of excellence in the fields of human medicine, veterinary medicine and ecology.

Tomorrow is the highlight of the initiative, with the discussion on global health between the Deputy Director General of FAO and former Minister of Agriculture, Maurizio Martinafor years engaged on the major issues of food and environmental emergencies, Francesco BrancaDirector of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety of the World Health Organization Geneva, Ibrahim El-ZiqWHO representative in Tunisia e Jean-Philippe DopDeputy Director of the World Animal Health Organization (Woah).

Inevitable reflection, tomorrow morning, with the schools to stimulate a new sense of responsibility towards the planet in which they will participate Massimiliano Nardoccigeneral director of the regional school office for Abruzzo, the veterinary director of the Izs of Teramo, Alessio Lorusso and CNR physicist Rossi Albertini. The latter will also be at the center of a talk to tell the general public about science, tomorrow afternoon.

They will enrich the round table on the national health system, Gianni Rezzageneral director of health prevention of the Ministry of Health, Antonio Soricehead of the veterinary department of Ats Bergamo, Americo Cicchettidirector of Altems, High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan e Stefano Vellaprofessor of Global Health at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome.

Not just conferences. The event also sees the theatrical show “Sani”, scheduled today at the municipal theater of Teramo, by and with Marco Paolini. Starting from autobiographical episodes and historical events up to the restart after the pandemic, Paolini thinks about the sense of a theater that he brings together and does so starting from the basic themes of the climate crisis and ecological transition. And tomorrow the reflection will touch on nutrition through the words of Romito, supporter of the social role of nutrition.

