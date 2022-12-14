It is our home and as such we should take care of it because it safeguards our well-being. It is the Earth that in various ways and more and more violently has been sending us alarm signals for some time that it is time to take into account. Suffice it to say that – looking only at our Italy – air pollution is responsible for about 30,000 deaths every year due to fine particulate matter, PM 2.5 alone: ​​this means that pollution shortens the life of each Italian by 10 months on average. As if that weren’t enough, incorrect lifestyles also affect health: a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, poor nutrition and stress have a strong impact on people’s quality of life. Earth, environment, animal and human world are all one and it is from this awareness that the concept of One Health is born because they all contribute to the well-being of the other. ‘One Health: from agriculture to prevention, to health protection with regenerative medicine’ is the title of the conference organized by SIMCRI, the Italian Society of Multi-specialist Regenerative Medicine and Surgery, today in Rome in which experts discussed the various aspects that contribute to health with a focus on the potential of regenerative medicine.

A healthy ecosystem for the well-being of all

For people to be healthy, it is essential that they live in a balanced ecosystem with great attention especially to nutrition, with an increase in certified organic soils, product traceability and clean labels, to which we associate our regenerative state – an important indicator of well-being of the body – to intervene on incorrect lifestyles and improve them. “A healthier ecosystem means greater well-being for everyone – he explains Eugene CaradonnaSIMCRI president. Where the environment and animals are happy, we can feel good too. Pollution, for example, has a highly negative impact on our health. Today it is therefore essential to operate a revolution both in the lifestyles of the individual and of society, with interventions in the economic and environmental fields”.

‘Measuring’ our health

How to understand, in the absence of specific symptoms, what impact is all this having on our health? “We can find out if we’re okay by measuring our stem cell level,” Caradonna continues. “A simple blood draw is enough. Subsequently, if the stem rate should be low, due to stress and wrong habits, it is possible to act with tools aimed at reducing stress levels and improving the quality of life”.

A new food civilization

Among the topics addressed in the conference was also that relating to the need to re-establish Italian agriculture, the most important economic resource for our country. “A clear paradigm shift is needed in the cultivation, breeding, processing and marketing of food, to guarantee human, environmental and economic development health“, he underlines Pierluigi Rossi, specialist in hygiene and preventive medicine, professor at the University of Siena, quality systems and nutritional safety. “Italy could thus be the forerunner of a contemporary food civilization for the whole world. Nutritional quality and safety are rights that the State must guarantee to every person, on a par with civil and health safety. Food sovereignty does not stop at the table: it must be extended to the environment and the agricultural landscape, with the recovery and enhancement of regional agri-food biodiversity, an increase in organic land and in general ever greater attention to the health of citizens”.

The role of regenerative medicine

While we re-learn to take care of our planet to recover well-being for everyone, we can always start with ourselves with a concrete commitment to change lifestyles for the better: “Learning how to keep our bodies healthy is everyone’s primary duty of us, to prevent those diseases that will then have to be treated, with damage to the quality of life and a cost to society”, recommends Pier Antonio Bacci, former professor at the University of Siena. “Regenerative medicine has the task of reconstructing tissue lesions and promoting the normal activities of our stem cells. The word regenerate is the real message that we must give, in the recovery of the management of our own health by each of us, but we cannot think of regenerating the body without regenerating the soil and the environment”.

Photonic technologies at the service of man and the environment

Among the many topics of the conference, in addition to the role of stem cells with the president of SIMCRI, Eugenio Caradonna, agri-food biodiversity was discussed with Pierluigi Rossihealth protection in the over 65s with the President of SeniorFederanziani, Roberto Messinaof the prevention of chronic diseases with Pier Antonio Bacci but also of photonic technologies at the service of man and the environment with Armando Ricciardiof the protection of the territory with the Government Commissioner for the reclamation of landfills Giuseppe Vadala and the economic advantage of One health with the president of the Order of Accountants of Milan, Marcella Caradonna.