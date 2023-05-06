One healthcare out of two is in burnout: 100,000 errors per year due to stress

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is called “Burnout syndrome”, that set of symptoms determined by a permanent state of stress with which 52% of doctors and 45% of nurses who work in hospital internal medicine departments have to live with their work . Those who alone absorb a fifth of all hospitalizations in Italy. A threat to their health but also to that of the patients, given that working when in burnout means greatly increasing the chances of making a health mistake, which in Italy are around 100,000 a year.

Fadoi’s survey: one healthcare out of two is in burnout

The photograph of doctors and nurses “on the verge of a nervous breakdown” is provided by the survey conducted by Fadoi, the Federation of hospital internists, on a representative sample of over two thousand health professionals and presented in Milan at the 28th National Congress of the Federation. In total, 49.6% of the sample declare themselves in “burnout”, but the percentage rises to 52% when it comes to doctors, to fall back to 45% in the case of nurses. And in both cases the incidence is more than double among women, where there is still the difficulty of combining working time with that absorbed by children and the family in general. The age factor also influences the state of chronic stress, given that under the age of thirty the percentage of those in burnout drops to 30.5%.

Stress is a major factor in causing errors in the lane

And stress is also one of the main causes for running into some inevitable mistakes. A study conducted by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Mayo Clinic of Minnesota found at least one major error during the year in 36% of burnout white coats. Percentage that projected on the total of our doctors from a total of over 20 thousand serious errors. Similar speech for nurses. Here a series of international studies collected by Fnopi, the Federation of Nursing Orders, estimates that 57% of more or less serious clinical errors are committed over the course of a year. Given that applied to the number of public nurses operating in Italy in burnout by another 71,500 errors in the assistance phase for a total of at least 92 thousand, certainly a few more considering that the same operator may have run into more than one error during the year.

Working under stress means getting sick in the ward

“The influence of burnout on occupational diseases is now a fact established by the scientific literature,” he says Francesco Dentali, President Fadoi. «The risk of myocardial infarction and other coronary adverse events is in fact about two and a half times higher in those in burnout, while the threats of abortion range from 20% when the working hours do not exceed 40 hours per week going up down to 35% when you get to 70. An event that is less and less rare with the chronic undersizing of hospital organic plants», adds Dentali. That working at often unsustainable rhythms and conditions leads to somatization in the end is demonstrated by the fact that 61% of the doctors tested by Fadoi end their working day feeling “emotionally exhausted”. Percentage that drops to 48.4% among nurses.

Desire to quit especially among those with responsibilities

And the problem is even more felt when one takes on a role of responsibility. Among nursing coordinators, 45% are in fact in burnout and the same percentage plans to quit within the year, thus leaving the public trench even more undefended, perhaps to go and reinforce that of the private or some other country, where the wages they come to be even double those of our NHS. A sense of frustration, a feeling of not being able to go on and a sense of guilt for having had to neglect some patients are among the most recurring feelings among nursing coordinators. Slightly lower percentages are found among medical coordinators, where 31.8% are in burnout, while the percentage of those who plan to quit within the year is 47.4%. Here, 80% of the sample feel “emotionally exhausted”, while the sense of frustration accompanies 60% of them and 70% feel they cannot adequately fulfill their duties.