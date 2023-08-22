One Healthon: a solidarity marathon to protect health and the environment

The health of each of us starts from that of the environment around us. From this awareness, the “One Healthon: the health network” project kicks off, a solidarity campaign that aims to promote the health of millions of people in Italy also through greater protection of the environment that surrounds us. To contribute, simply use the number 45598, and make a donation by SMS or by calling from a landline, thus supporting the initiatives of a network that brings together doctors, researchers, environmental scientists, professionals and experts, to plan concrete actions for our health and that of the new generations.

“Because of air pollution alone in Italy we have over 68,000 premature deaths every year – explains Rossana Berardi, coordinator of the project and professor of medical oncology at the Polytechnic University of the Marches. “Hence the need for a new approach to promoting the health of the population which must increasingly also take into account environmental factors. In these first months of project activity we have already carried out over 3,000 free screening visits to citizens and promoted a new culture of well-being through informative webinars. Local initiatives have also been carried out in the Marche and Calabria and similar events are in the works in other regions. Ours is therefore a project that is growing rapidly, every day, thanks to the contribution of many specialists who dedicate their professionalism to its development”.

One Healthon is promoted by a strategic scientific committee, made up of Rossana Berardi, Giuseppe Quintavalle, Director General of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, Mauro Boldrini, Communications Director of AIOM, Attilio Bianchi, Director General of the Pascale Cancer Institute of Naples, Iole Fantozzi, General Manager of the Department of Health Protection and Social-Health Services of the Calabria Region, Nicla La Verde, Director of Oncology at the Sacco Hospital in Milan and Giorgio Ascoli, Scientific Director of the Marche University Hospital Foundation onlus.

“Healthy lifestyles and environments should be encouraged as much as possible throughout our country – adds Quintavalle – The latest data available show us that some incorrect and dangerous behaviors are still too widespread. In Italy, one in five adults smokes regularly while over 40% are overweight or frankly obese. Even the data relating to pollution are not encouraging and, in particular, some areas of the country are among the most contaminated in the Old Continent. All this has important consequences on the entire social and health system which has to deal with diseases and deaths that could instead be avoided”.

“We are absolutely convinced that only an integrated and unifying vision can guarantee us a present and a future free from certain pathologies – concludes Prof. Berardi -. Informing and sensitizing the population, and especially young people, is the first step to take. We want to continue our initiatives and for this reason we ask for a small but precious help. A simple text message from a mobile phone or a call from a landline to the solidarity number 45598 is enough to support the project and thus safeguard everyone’s well-being”.

