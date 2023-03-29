Home Health One Healthon, Berardi: “Global health to prevent cancer and age well”
One Healthon, Berardi: “Global health to prevent cancer and age well”

Presented to the Ministry of Health, One Healthon, the health network created to raise awareness among citizens, institutions, doctors and the media on the need to promote the well-being of the planet. Rossana Berardi, coordinator of the project and full professor of medical oncology at the Polytechnic University of the Marche, explains which are the objectives and which are the first activities planned.

