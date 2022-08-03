One hour after the death of dozens of pigs, a team of researchers from Yale University has managed to restore some molecular and cellular functions of various animal organs, such as the brain, heart, kidneys and liver.
An experiment, just published in Nature, whose technique could potentially be used to increase the availability of organs for transplantation and in therapies against damage caused by strokes and heart attacks.
