“One hundred and sixty-two citizens evacuated, there are Italians”

Twitter They have been evacuated since Sudan 162 citizens of EU countries (Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Sweden) and other nationalities, and are currently headed to Saudi Arabia. The evacuation was carried out by a naval vessel provided by the Spain in a coordinated effort with the EU’s European External Action Service. This was announced by the High Representative’s spokesman, Joseph Borrell.

“It was about

a rather exceptional evacuationas most EU citizens have been flown out of Sudan in the past two weeks,” the spokesperson explained.

For the past two days

the Crisis Response Center and the EU Military Staff coordinated with member states the necessary measures to collect and take out EU citizens from five member states, who were still in Sudan, aboard the Spanish frigate Reina Sofia.

“This operation was also supported in the field by

United Nations“, added Stato, underlining that “since the beginning of the internal clashes in Sudan, EU member states have organized

32 evacuation flights and two naval evacuationsbringing home

more than 2,400 people from EU and non-EU countries”.

UN: “The war has reduced two million more people to hunger” The power struggles in Sudan between the army and paramilitaries continue to rage and could plunge over two million more people into hunger. This is the warning issued by the UN. “The World Food Program projects that the number of severely malnourished people will rise by between two and two and a half million, bringing the total number to 19 million in the next three to six months if the conflict continues,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the secretary general of the United Nations.

