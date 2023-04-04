In the video above you can see: With 3 ingenious tricks you can free eggs from their shells in seconds

Easter is coming soon – this is also noticeable in the supermarket. In addition to chocolate Easter bunnies, colored eggs also line the shelves. But be careful, you have to be careful here.

No information as to whether organic, free-range, barn or cage farming

Unlike raw eggs, dyed eggs are considered a “processed product”. This means that the otherwise mandatory information about the origin and type of animal husbandry is no longer required. Only the manufacturer and expiration date need to be noted on the packaging.

Although this is legal, it is not transparent because consumers cannot see where the eggs come from and whether they are from organic, free-range, barn or cage farming. Especially with cheaper eggs you have to assume that they come from cage farming and possibly from abroad.

Consumer advocates: “Anyone who values ​​species-appropriate animal husbandry must color themselves”

“If you value animal welfare when buying Easter eggs, you have to dye them yourself,” the consumer advice center therefore recommends. In the meantime, however, there are also manufacturers who also provide this information. “It’s worth paying attention to this possible voluntary additional information on the packaging.”

One of them is the “KAT” seal. The seal of the association for controlled alternative forms of animal husbandry eV guarantees that the eggs at least come from barn husbandry.

A third of the samples contaminated with germs

Second problem: Again and again, germs are found in random samples of the colored eggs. “Around a third of the samples that arrive here are contaminated with germs,” ​​says test manager Jana Paulsen from the food laboratory at the State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (LAVES) in Braunschweig, according to “NDR“. She and her team test the colorful eggs from the supermarket all year round.

However, this is not equivalent to a third of spoiled goods, it is about abnormalities. The eggs would then be subjected to another test. But: Extrapolated every thirtieth Easter egg from the supermarket is not edible.

This is mainly due to an exhausted best-before date (MHD), explains the expert. While raw eggs have a statutory maximum sell-by date of 21 days and a maximum shelf life of 28 days, there is no such requirement for colorful Easter eggs. The manufacturers can choose the MHD themselves and like to push the limits, says Paulsen. “In addition, the eggs in the supermarket are usually not stored refrigerated,” says the expert. This would make it easier for germs, especially through cracks in the shell.

Bought Easter eggs – what to look out for

But you don’t have to be afraid, says the expert. However, it is best to pay attention to the following points:

Check if the egg has a crack, because this is where germs can get in more easily.

Do a smell test – according to the LAVES experts, spoiled eggs smell “fruity-sour” or also classic “rotten”.

Keep the eggs in Refrigerator on, so the germ load is reduced.

By the way: The often bluish-green discoloration of the egg yolk is not harmful. It is only caused by long cooking times.