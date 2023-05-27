One in six suffers from an allergy

Most of those affected are plagued by complaints from pollen, the inglorious second place goes to house dust, followed by food, sun and animal allergies. Compared to 2019 data, pollen and – most notably – dust problems have increased the most.

According to the survey, for which 1008 people over the age of 16 were personally interviewed last April, women are more affected than men: 20 percent of the female, but only twelve percent of the male test persons stated that they had an allergy. City dwellers (18 percent) suffer from it more often than the rural population (13 percent). 51 percent of those affected suffer from the pollen, 27 percent from house dust mites, 17 percent from a food allergy or intolerance and 13 percent react with symptoms to sunlight or animals.

Compared to 2019, the proportion of allergy sufferers in the total population has remained the same. The type of intolerance has shifted: drug and animal allergies are on the decline.

