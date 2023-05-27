Home » One in six suffers from an allergy
Health

One in six suffers from an allergy

by admin
One in six suffers from an allergy

Most of those affected are plagued by complaints from pollen, the inglorious second place goes to house dust, followed by food, sun and animal allergies. Compared to 2019 data, pollen and – most notably – dust problems have increased the most.

According to the survey, for which 1008 people over the age of 16 were personally interviewed last April, women are more affected than men: 20 percent of the female, but only twelve percent of the male test persons stated that they had an allergy. City dwellers (18 percent) suffer from it more often than the rural population (13 percent). 51 percent of those affected suffer from the pollen, 27 percent from house dust mites, 17 percent from a food allergy or intolerance and 13 percent react with symptoms to sunlight or animals.

Compared to 2019, the proportion of allergy sufferers in the total population has remained the same. The type of intolerance has shifted: drug and animal allergies are on the decline.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Nursing care reform / tentative steps: Nursing policy...

Household mold infection and children in the hospital:...

Just one ingredient – everyone in your family...

Rai, Feltri assaulting Lucia Annunziata. “A Relief She’s...

Cannabis oils in Italy: Tilray extracts

Ophthalmologist in Mainz: Outpatient IVOM for macular degeneration

EU-Pfizer agreement to reduce doses of Covid vaccines...

Menopause, all the symptoms and how to best...

new Covid alarm in Salento

Sun protection for hair|prevention of hair damage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy