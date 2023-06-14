One in three elderly people abused (06/14/2023)

They are more at risk because they are often very vulnerable psychologically and physically and the pandemic has certainly not improved things. It is the elderly who, according to the data released by the Italian geriatricians of Sigg on tomorrow’s world day against abuse in the third age, often suffer from oppression and abuse, which are reported by 10% of the frail elderly themselves, an estimate that increases up to 34% when episodes of abuse are reported by their caregivers. The figure rises further when looking at the RSA and retirement homes, where ill-treatment affects about two-thirds.

Within the home, according to Sigg, situations of abuse are hardly detectable, but unfortunately in most cases they occur at the hands of caregivers and family members. For this reason, the scientific society promotes an awareness campaign on the importance of kindness to prevent abuse of the elderly, through an online training event (tomorrow 15 June at 16.30 here the poster) for citizens and health and social workers, in which they will be presented the winners of an art competition on the theme.

This year’s world day is dedicated to gender-based violence, the theme of the 2023 edition is in fact «Closing the circle: addressing gender-based violence in seniors policy, law and evidence-based responses». Tomorrow, at 19.15 Italian time, it will be possible to follow the event organized by the United Nations (link here)

Also expected is the launch of two national studies in nursing homes to evaluate staff burnout, potentially inappropriate behavior towards the elderly and reporting patterns of suspected abuse situations. «Today in Italy there are over 7 million people who provide assistance to the elderly and 30% are family members with a heavy commitment that weighs like a real second job, with more than 14 hours a week dedicated to the care of their loved ones» explains Andrea Ungar, geriatrician of the University of Florence, director of Geriatrics and geriatric intensive care at the Careggi hospital and president of Sigg “Those who have the financial resources resort to the private sector with an expense that mostly falls directly on families with an annual average of more than 10 thousand euros for over 20% of families”. Despite the tiredness due to the care burden and the mental exhaustion typical of the prolonged care work towards an elderly and perhaps sick person, kindness must become everyone’s signature. «The simple act of being kind to older people should be considered part of the service of care» underlines Ungar, also recalling recent studies by the University of Stanford which «have highlighted how showing kindness inspires kindness and helps to spread it to fight conflicts and prevent abuses».

​«The assistance of an elderly person, especially with cognitive deterioration, commits the family member both on a practical and organizational level and on an emotional one, often leading to a relational ‘short circuit’ that has repercussions on the life of the elderly person with abusive behavior by the caregiver who perceives the care burden as an overwhelming and complex commitment and which often determines dysfunctional attitudes» declares Anna Castaldo, member of the Sigg scientific committee and coordinator of the study group on the prevention of elder abuse. “And it is the stress deriving from the care burden to cause a reduction in the quality of care and, in the worst case, situations of abuse that explode especially in the difficult summer period. For this reason, the Sigg study group on prevention of elder abuse is conducting two studies in nursing homes nationwide to evaluate staff burnout and identify potentially inappropriate behaviors and patterns of reporting suspected abuse situations. All this requires an urgent reflection on the welfare system and on the effective adequacy of the needs of the elderly and caregivers».