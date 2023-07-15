Home » One in Three Spanish Women Experience Stress Incontinence: Age Not the Only Factor
Health

One in Three Spanish Women Experience Stress Incontinence: Age Not the Only Factor

by admin
One in Three Spanish Women Experience Stress Incontinence: Age Not the Only Factor

Title: One in Three Spanish Women Suffers from Urinary Incontinence: A Reversible Issue

Subtitle: Concha Velasco Unveils Taboo Subject, Encouraging Women to Seek Solutions

– A recent study reveals that one in three Spanish women experiences urine loss when laughing, coughing, sneezing, or lifting heavy objects, a condition known as stress incontinence.
– Spanish actress Concha Velasco has been credited with bringing the issue to light, dispelling the myth that it only affects a few individuals or is a result of childbirth or poor body structure.
– Age is not the sole determinant of stress incontinence, as it can affect women of all ages.
– It is now widely acknowledged that stress incontinence is caused by a reversible dysfunction of the pelvic floor muscles. Toning these muscles has proven to be effective in alleviating the condition.
– Toning the pelvic floor offers several benefits beyond addressing stress incontinence, including enhancing orgasm control, preventing premature ejaculation, and promoting stronger and longer-lasting erections in men.
– On the other hand, a hypertonic pelvic floor can result in difficulties or dysfunctions such as pain during penetration or vaginal contraction disorders like dyspareunia or vaginismus.
– A recent study by INTIMINA, a company specializing in female intimate health, highlights that 54% of women in Spain are unfamiliar with Kegel exercises, one of the most effective means of strengthening the pelvic floor.
– Shockingly, 40% of respondents have never sought the help of a pelvic floor physiotherapist, with 32% unaware of this type of therapy.
– INTIMINA has launched a new campaign, titled “Put it Strong,” which aims to raise awareness about pelvic floor care.
– The campaign pays tribute to Concha Velasco’s contributions to women’s health by exploring the importance of toning the pelvic floor muscles.
– Many women often neglect pelvic floor exercises due to a lack of motivation or time, but it is stressed that even short exercise routines can yield positive results.
– Engaging in water sports is particularly beneficial for strengthening the pelvic floor as it provides low-impact training.
– INTIMINA recommends four pool exercises to enhance pleasure, prevent health issues such as urinary incontinence, and aid post-childbirth recovery.
– These exercises include routines at the pool’s edge, toning the buttocks, towel exercises, and Kegel exercises.
– A psychologist and sexologist, Anna Sierra, suggests embracing imagination and sensory experiences during these exercises to make them more pleasurable and effective.
– The public is encouraged to prioritize pelvic floor health and seek appropriate guidance and resources to address any issues they may be experiencing.

See also  Covid, the new oral antiviral is made in China

Note: This article has been prepared based on the provided content and may need additional editing and verification before publication.

You may also like

Vitamin D deficiency: symptoms, causes and how to...

Vicenza, a 2-year-old boy drowns in his home...

Making a grass head: simple tips and instructions

«Antonella Fiordelisi? That’s enough, I’ll talk.” Then he...

Say Goodbye to Inflamed Skin: A Natural Remedy...

Atrial Fibrillation: A Major Risk Factor for Stroke,...

Tour de France 2023, a stop stage and...

Promoting Heart Health: Preventing Disease and Promoting Longevity

Accident in Milan, dead pedestrian hit by motorcycle

Sgarbi claims the rebellion a la Bohème: «I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy