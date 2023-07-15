One in Three Spanish Women Experience Stress Incontinence: Age Not the Only Factor

Title: One in Three Spanish Women Suffers from Urinary Incontinence: A Reversible Issue

Subtitle: Concha Velasco Unveils Taboo Subject, Encouraging Women to Seek Solutions

– A recent study reveals that one in three Spanish women experiences urine loss when laughing, coughing, sneezing, or lifting heavy objects, a condition known as stress incontinence.

– Spanish actress Concha Velasco has been credited with bringing the issue to light, dispelling the myth that it only affects a few individuals or is a result of childbirth or poor body structure.

– Age is not the sole determinant of stress incontinence, as it can affect women of all ages.

– It is now widely acknowledged that stress incontinence is caused by a reversible dysfunction of the pelvic floor muscles. Toning these muscles has proven to be effective in alleviating the condition.

– Toning the pelvic floor offers several benefits beyond addressing stress incontinence, including enhancing orgasm control, preventing premature ejaculation, and promoting stronger and longer-lasting erections in men.

– On the other hand, a hypertonic pelvic floor can result in difficulties or dysfunctions such as pain during penetration or vaginal contraction disorders like dyspareunia or vaginismus.

– A recent study by INTIMINA, a company specializing in female intimate health, highlights that 54% of women in Spain are unfamiliar with Kegel exercises, one of the most effective means of strengthening the pelvic floor.

– Shockingly, 40% of respondents have never sought the help of a pelvic floor physiotherapist, with 32% unaware of this type of therapy.

– INTIMINA has launched a new campaign, titled “Put it Strong,” which aims to raise awareness about pelvic floor care.

– The campaign pays tribute to Concha Velasco’s contributions to women’s health by exploring the importance of toning the pelvic floor muscles.

– Many women often neglect pelvic floor exercises due to a lack of motivation or time, but it is stressed that even short exercise routines can yield positive results.

– Engaging in water sports is particularly beneficial for strengthening the pelvic floor as it provides low-impact training.

– INTIMINA recommends four pool exercises to enhance pleasure, prevent health issues such as urinary incontinence, and aid post-childbirth recovery.

– These exercises include routines at the pool’s edge, toning the buttocks, towel exercises, and Kegel exercises.

– A psychologist and sexologist, Anna Sierra, suggests embracing imagination and sensory experiences during these exercises to make them more pleasurable and effective.

– The public is encouraged to prioritize pelvic floor health and seek appropriate guidance and resources to address any issues they may be experiencing.

Note: This article has been prepared based on the provided content and may need additional editing and verification before publication.

