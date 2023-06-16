One in three women going through menopause feels lonely

TENA has published a brochure entitled ‘Frequently Asked Questions’.

It is one of the big taboo subjects in our society. Every woman goes through menopause at some point – but hardly anyone talks openly about it. Many feel lonely and unprepared, not knowing how to deal with the symptoms. This is the result of a current survey commissioned by TENA*. To tackle the shame and taboo, the leader in bladder weakness products launches a powerful campaign. With the help of the brochure “Frequently Asked Questions” an open and honest exchange about the menopause should be initiated.

Sad but true: One in three women (32 percent) going through the menopause feels lonely. More than half (52 percent) have not even spoken to their partner about the body changes they perceive. And otherwise, many prefer to pull themselves together and just function: seven out of ten women have not even talked to their mother about the menopause (71 percent) or exchanged views with other women in the family (69 percent). Two-thirds (66 percent) do not bring up the subject with their friends or with their doctor (65 percent).

Caught between negative stereotypes

Menopause has a bad image in our society. No wonder many women dread them. For far too long, menopause has simply been swept under the rug or talked about behind closed doors. Many women therefore perceive the menopause as negative – both in society and in the media. Seven out of ten women (71 percent) believe that the negative aspects of menopause are mostly talked about, while the positive sides are not sufficiently discussed.

Women feel unprepared

The fear of stigma and shame still prevents open and honest conversations about the life stage. As a result, many women don’t even know what to expect during menopause and how to deal with the changes in their bodies. They feel lonely, isolated, unprepared and abandoned by those around them. Two-thirds (66 percent) say they don’t feel supported by their partner. Only 23 percent receive help from their mother. One in four women (41 percent) does not feel sufficiently prepared for menopause. Almost as many (43 percent) believe there is a lot of misinformation and myths about menopause.

Midlife also brings opportunities

Most people associate physical problems with menopause. However, what many underestimate are the positive changes. Six out of ten women (60 percent) say menopause has its good sides. The end of the period (77 percent) and the premenstrual syndrome (48 percent) are particularly emphasized. Other women find it liberating not to have to worry about birth control anymore (46 percent).

Bridging the gap between generations

To start conversations about menopause between generations, TENA has published a booklet called ‘Frequently Asked Questions’. It contains numerous questions to start casual conversations about menopause. It also contains tips and advice from menopausal women that they would like to pass on to younger women.

A refreshingly honest take on menopause

TENA also produced an online video for the campaign. It does away with typical clichés and shows what menopause is really like – with hormonal outbursts of anger, night sweats and vaginal dryness. Among other things, a moment can also be seen in which the weak bladder becomes noticeable in the main actress. Bladder weakness is one of the most common symptoms of menopause, along with hot flashes, sleep disorders and mood swings.

Put an end to the silence

“Eternal youth and beauty is often seen as the ultimate goal in life. It’s no wonder that the term menopause triggers feelings of anxiety in many women,” says gynecologist Dr. Verena Breitenbach. Menopause still suffers from a chronically bad image in our society. “You instinctively associate them with aging and decline. But that’s nonsense,” said the expert. From a medical point of view, it is merely the end of the reproductive period of life. “It’s time to end the silence. With the brochure from TENA we can not only learn a lot ourselves, but above all we can educate younger women about menopause. By talking openly about menopause with our grandmothers, mothers, friends and partners, we free women from their loneliness. And we ensure that younger women are better prepared for menopause,” says Dr. Verena Breitenbach.

Women should share their experiences

“Menopause has had a negative connotation in our society for far too long – or it has simply been hushed up,” says Katrin Schnor, Marketing Manager for the TENA brand. “We need to stop being ashamed of menopause and start talking about it. Our “Frequently Asked Questions” brochure will help. We enable women to share their experiences. Our goals are that we break through the taboo associated with menopause, that no woman will feel alone in the future and that we go through the menopause together,” says Katrin Schnor.

Sensitive skin in the intimate area

Even at a young age, many women tend to have sensitive skin. With the onset of menopause, the skin in the intimate area often becomes even more sensitive due to dryness, itching and redness. Bladder weakness – a common symptom of menopause – can also irritate the skin. The TENA lights Sensitive panty liners and pads have been specially developed to protect sensitive skin in the intimate area. They have a soft and unprinted surface. In addition, they contain no fragrances or dyes. The insoles relieve skin irritation with mild bladder weakness. TENA also supports women through menopause with many other products including TENA Discreet panty liners and pads and TENA Silhouette disposable underwear.

Further information on the new TENA campaign #TogetherThroughTheMotionyears can be found at www.tena.de/together-through-the-changingyears. The results of the survey and the brochure “Frequently Asked Questions” can also be accessed there, as well as the online video can be viewed.

* The online survey was conducted in March 2022 on behalf of TENA. 6,000 women aged 18 and over were surveyed – including women before menopause, women going through menopause and women who have already gone through menopause.

