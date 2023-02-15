However, sex and everything that accompanies it in Italy is still seen as a taboo both within society and within individual families. The lack of communication at family and institutional level means that, according to data provided by the Italian Society of Andrology, young Italian males know little about the aspects inherent to sexual health. In fact, for most young men there is only AIDS as a sexually transmitted disease, but in reality only over thirty.

Sexuality is an essential aspect of human nature. The sexual sphere is central to the human reproductive process but also plays an important role in sociality and in the development of people, especially in young people.

However, sex and everything that accompanies it in Italy is still seen as a taboo both within society and within individual families. However, sex requires a certain degree of awareness both in the moral aspects and, above all, in the physical aspects it may involve.

The lack of communication at family and institutional level means that, according to data provided by the Italian Society of Andrology, young Italian males know little about the aspects inherent to sexual health. In fact, for most young men there is only AIDS as a sexually transmitted disease, but in reality only over thirty. Even more serious is the figure of eighteen-year-old males who always use a condom: only 33%.

Furthermore, there would be over two million Italians under the age of 35 with an andrological problem but, according to SIA data, only one in five is aware of the fact that an andrological disorder can irreparably compromise fertility.

However, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) should not be taken lightly as they can cause acute symptoms, chronic infections and serious long-term complications. And young people between the ages of 15 and 24 represent the age group much more exposed to the development of these pathologies. Furthermore, according to surveillance data from the Higher Institute of Health, STI cases are constantly increasing in our country. Some examples are gonorrhea, which saw infections double from 2014 to 2019 and cases of chlamydia which even quadrupled.

To be able to raise awareness among the population, SIA has organized an important information campaign at national level in collaboration with the Italian Army and the Italian Red Cross, as well as 2,500 driving schools throughout the country.

to know more

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: The mechanism linking arterial hypertension to brain damage has been revealed, Covid: Contagions still declining, Long-Covid: Study possible brain alterations