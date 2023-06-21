One Italian out of three risks having to give up health care: it costs too much

June 21, 2023 11:49

Infinite waiting lists and skyrocketing costs: almost 1.5 million citizens have turned outside the region to access treatment



In the not too distant future, taking care of ourselves could become a luxury accessible to fewer and fewer people. According to the latest report on the Italian health system “The thermometer of health“, drawn up by Eurispes and Enpam, in fact, a quarter of Italian families report economic difficulties in relation to health services. Over 33% of Italians are forced to give up treatment.

The warning of Eurispes A difficulty which, in 2022, is confirmed to be greater especially for citizens of the southern regions (28.5%) and the Islands (30.5%). Furthermore, a third of citizens (33.3%) state that they have had to give up healthcare services or interventions due to unavailability of healthcare facilities and waiting lists.



According to Eurispes, if the national health system “is not enabled to program and then absorb the necessary professionalism, the homes and hospitals of the community will remain empty, while the crisis in the decisive sector of general medicine will tighten further, hospitals will continue to deteriorate , the universality of public health will continue to deteriorate, further highways will open for private health care and treatment will become a matter of wealth”.

The gap between regions The report also points out that Italians spend almost 40 billion euros annually out of their own pockets for health services and drugs (payment of a co-payment) not covered by the NHS, reaching a share of GDP above 2%. To aggravate the picture is also the increase in healthcare mobility. In fact, many citizens are forced to turn to public structures in other regions to obtain services that they would not otherwise find. There are about 1.5 million citizens who in 2018 had to go outside their region of residence for treatment. This mainly depends on the deficit. In this regard, the amounts paid by the Regions that ‘transfer’ patients to those able to provide the services, Eurispes points out, “create a further difficulty in healthcare budgets already compressed by the repayment plans. On the contrary, Regions that provide many services to non-resident citizens can count on an over-budget that makes investments in structures and personnel possible, from which resident citizens primarily benefit”.

In terms of efficiency, the gap between some regions of the North and those of the Centre-South is still widening. At the two extremes, in 2018 the Lombardy Region recorded a positive balance of almost 809 million euros, while the Calabria Region recorded a deficit of almost 320 million euros and the Campania Region more than 302 million.

Doctors’ salaries Our country ranks among the last in Europe as regards the remuneration of specialist doctors and hospital nurses. The data in relation to per capita GDP indicate that the Italian doctor has an income equal to 2.4 times the average of the country, while in Great Britain the ratio rises to 3.6, in Germany to 3.4, in Spain to 3 ,0, in Belgium at 2.8. The work of the doctor, evidenced by Eurispes, obtains lower economic recognition in Italy than what occurs in the major countries of Western Europe.

