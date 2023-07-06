One kiss leads to another, health and brain benefit – Lifestyles

All the benefits of kissing, for health and brain © ANSA/EPA

“In everyone’s life there is always a kiss that is never forgotten”. This sentence, taken from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, identical to one of the main values ​​of the kiss: to generate indelible memories and sensations, which make one feel surrounded by affection and love. All this can only make you want it again and again. Today, 6 July, one of the world days celebrated throughout the year is dedicated to this gesture.

The intimate kiss, as a couple, is a gesture that involves the exchange of 80 million bacteria in just ten seconds. Our lips are full of sensitive nerve endings that stimulate a relatively large part of our brain associated with taste, touch and scent. Kissing is essentially a way of gathering clues about another person’s suitability as a partner, without knowing that you are doing it.

It also triggers the release of important chemicals in the brain, affecting neurotransmitters and hormones like oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, which also play a significant role in our relationships.

Oxytocin, for example, is linked to feelings of closeness, intimacy and safety, as well as a feeling of overall well-being in the body.

Kisses, hugs and cuddles, even with pets, can also help relieve stress, lower blood pressure and even help you lose weight.

Kisses also increase the production of saliva, which ‘washes away’ the bacteria that can cause tooth decay and the accumulation of plaque (although of course it does not replace correct oral hygiene, which you should even dedicate yourself to even more if you ‘suspect’ that situation can become engaging with the exchange of a kiss).

Also, if that’s not enough, it can be useful to know that an intense kiss tones the facial muscles. In fact, it involves between 23 and 34 muscles, in addition to another 100 in the body.

