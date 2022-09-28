Home Health one last search considers it a powerful help
Another exciting piece of good news comes from the world of research and health: a very famous drug can prevent cancer.

It is a medicine that we take for almost everything and which is not nearly as harmless as it may seem. In fact, it would decrease cancer death by 50%.

We are talking aboutacetylsalicylic acid, more commonly known as Aspirin, a commercial drug of German origin. It occurs as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory belonging to the salicylate family. Its history is very ancient. For example, Herodotus claimed the existence of peoples capable of fighting some common diseases faster thanks to their eating of willow leaves. Or even Hippocrates claims that a powder, extracted from the willow tree, was able to relieve pain and decrease fever.

But there is talk of willow extract as a natural healing solution even in Egyptiansin the Sumerian and in Assyrians. Even the population of the new world, i Native Americans, used this powder for the same solutions. In addition, for them it was also a valuable aid for chills, rheumatism and headaches. However, before we find out how this drug can help with cancer, let’s take a look at some other goodies. For example, thanks to some natural methods it is possible to cure the health of brittle nails. Or, it was found that smoking not only seriously damages the lungs, but also the eyesight. Well, after this brief parenthesis, we can devote ourselves to the latest discovery of the moment.

Research claims aspirin is an ally drug against cancer, what the data say

The study in question was conducted by British researchers who subsequently published it in the journal “Open Biology”. The same argue that the aspirin drug is able to prevent the growth of cancer and its metastasis. Indeed, according to these scholars, it would be enough to take two aspirins a day for at least two years in order to create, alone, a protection against cancer for a period of ten years!

In particular, the protagonists of such research were well 861 patients who had Lynch syndrome. This delicate situation of theirs exposes them more to the risk of contracting tumors of the intestine and uterus. The 861 patients were therefore divided into two groups. A first group consisting of 427 people took aspirin for two years continuously. The remaining 434instead, they opted for a placebo.

Both groups have been observed constantly for a good ten years. At the end of this time, it emerged that the first group, who had taken aspirin twice a day for two years, recorded a 42.6% decrease in cancer risk.

Final remarks

The team of researchers, before starting such a study, also took into account previous research carried out on the same drug. In addition to the percentage mentioned above, it emerged, specifically, that the drug can reduce the inflammation typical of cancer. But also the abnormal clotting and growth of blood vessels. Furthermore, the drug certainly did not stop there: it was able to improve the whole process that deals with cell repair.

In short, that of aspirin is a very ancient story and it is obvious that, helping many peoples, even today it is used. This is because it has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties, but at the same time it manages to thin the blood. In addition, it also has anticoagulant properties. Today, however, it is often replaced with acetaminophen or ibuprofen-based drugs. Despite this change of course, we hope for further research that can fortify with new evidence what is described in the journal “Open Biology”.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.

