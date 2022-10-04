The Ministry of Health, the general direction for hygiene and food safety and nutrition, the ASL, the Nas carabinieri and the Alessandria prosecutor’s office are working on the case.

The patient, 80, is rushed to the hospital

Civil Saints Antonio and Biagio and Cesare Arrigo on 25 September. He has Listeria monocytogenes meningitis. His clinical picture, thanks to his age, precipitates:

four days after entering the emergency room he dies.

The investigations.

The ministry machine is immediately mobilized. They retrace the previous weeks with their relatives. In fact, it turns out that the man bought frankfurters from a large food company which, among its suppliers, also has the company that marketed the contaminated products until 12 September.

The 80-year-old, as his relatives also explained, used to eat raw sausages.