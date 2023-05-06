Home » «One of the best dancers ever seen in the program»
«One of the best dancers ever seen in the program»

«One of the best dancers ever seen in the program»

Amici has now reached its final stages and therefore, like every year around the middle of May, Sunday 14 to be precise, the last episode of the evening. Tonight, Saturday 6 May, or rather the semi-final, the students who will then play for the coveted cup are being decided. The first ballerina to wear the gold jersey was Isobelthe second pupil, Mattia.

Friends, Isobel is the first finalist: «It’s a dream for me». Giuseppe Giofrè in tears

Amici 22, dispute between professors Emanuel Lo and Alessandra Celentano: «You need a therapist»

MattiaLatin American dancer, belongs to the team of Raymond Todaro e Arise and is the second finalist of this edition of Amici. After playing for the gold jersey with his teammate Waxhere it was he who ran towards the lectern on which the iconic sweatshirt was placed. Mattiaever since the program was aired in the afternoon, it has always received a great deal of approval from the professors and also from the users on the social. The dancer, then, once he arrived at the evening he always gave his best.

Judges’ comments

The judges didn’t really hold back in complimenting the student. Cristiano Malgiogliowho has always been rooting for Mattiahe said: «For me he is the new one Joaquin Cortes». Joseph Giofrèhowever, expressed himself thus: «In my opinion Mattia he is one of the best Latin American dancers who have ever been in this school».

