One out of 2 Italians recognizes the high social value of nurses – Healthcare

One out of two Italians has a clear understanding of the role of the nurse, recognizing its high social value. For almost four out of ten people, the onerous physical and mental commitment associated with the nursing profession is also important. This is what emerges from a survey by the Nursind nurses’ union and SWG, which involved 800 citizens and was commissioned on the occasion of International Nurses Day on 12 May, which also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the union. Work shifts are indicated as the main negative factor by 40% of citizens, while 39% highlight the heavy physical and mental commitment. Moreover, above all young people do not welcome the course of study, too long for 18%, especially in relation to the lack of decision-making autonomy in the workplace, always denounced by 18% of young people.

Then there is the exposed nerve of the attractiveness of the profession: over 2 out of 3 Italians would support the choice of a loved one to enroll in the Nursing degree course, but the figure, as Swg points out, is significantly down compared to the survey Censis conducted in 2012: -15%, which becomes -18% among the youngest. Finally, low wages are a scourge for 58% of Italians. Then there is the opposition expressed by 40% of the interviewees with respect to the exercise of the free profession, which according to the Nursind secretary Andrea Bottega “betrays an attachment of the people to public health and its reference figures. Not surprisingly, in fact, over half of the sample no longer excludes decision-making autonomy and greater skills for nurses and 62% would also benefit from our paid services, demonstrating a widely recognized and perceived professionalism, especially with regard to services and medications that have nothing to do with diagnoses and prescriptions therapeutic”.