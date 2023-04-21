one out of four declares less than 15 thousand euros – breaking latest news

At least one taxpayer out of four declares to the tax authorities an income of less than 15 thousand euros and pays 3.6% of the total Irpef (they are 26% of the total). The Italian men and women who exceed the threshold of 70 thousand euros are instead four out of a hundred but pay 31%. The remaining percentage, 70%, concerns taxpayers with an income between 15,000 and 70,000 who declare 65%. This is reported by the data of the tax returns presented in 2021 and released yesterday by the Department of Finance. The plus sign indicates both the growth of the total net tax declared —we are talking about a value of 171 billion euros and therefore up by 7.4% compared to 2020 — and the total total income declared, made up of approximately 83 .2% from income from employment and pensions: equal to over 912.4 billion euros, therefore 47 billion more than the previous year for an average value of 22,540 euros.