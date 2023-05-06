“one out of two is in burn out”

One in two doctors is burnt out. It’s a little better among the nurses: I’m 45%. The disturbing photograph was presented in the course of National congress of internal medicine doctors underway in Milan. It is the result of an investigation conducted out of about 2000 professionals, among those who lend their professional work in the medical departments, those who alone manage about a fifth of hospitalized patients. The incidence of discomfort is greater among women, where they also come to terms with the difficulties of combining work time with family time.

«The influence of burnout on occupational diseases is a fact now established by the scientific literature – stated the Professor Francesco Dentali, Fadoi President and Director of the Department of Internal Medicine of the Asst of Varese – The risk of myocardial infarction and other coronary adverse events is in fact about two and a half times higher in those who are in burnout, while the threats of abortion range from 20%, when working hours do not exceed 40 hours per week, gradually rising to 35% when you get to 70. An event that is less and less rare with the chronic undersizing of hospital organic plants».

Doctors define themselves depressed, stressed and in constant sleep deprivation for very busy schedules and workloads. To aggravate an already serious climate, there is the perception that so much self-denial is not understood, the perception of a commitment is missing where the number of patients and that of doctors makes it almost impossible to establish an empathic relationship with patients. Without forgetting the massive burden of bureaucracy.

Nearly 50% of burnout doctors and nurses think they do quit within the yearattracted by opportunities that are either less demanding or much better paid.

Among medical coordinators, where 31.8% are in burnout, around 47.4% think they will quit within the year. Similar percentages have doctors in the ward, where, however, the feeling of treating their patients adequately in an overly impersonal way drops to 53%.

There is though a positive fact that emerges from the research: doctors and nurses still say motivated and rewarded by work which they carry out despite all the difficulties. The vast majority of doctors and nurses “feel that they have effectively addressed their patients’ problems” and that they “have accomplished many things in the course of their work”.

«It is precisely from this sense of attachment to one’s mission and from self-realization in a job that, despite everything and everyone, saves lives and adds quality to everyone’s years that we need to start afresh if we really care about the destiny of our healthcare public – underlined Prof. Dentali. – And to do this it is necessary to make both the medical and nursing professions attractive again among young people. Bringing wages that are among the lowest in Europe to a level of professional dignity, but also retraining training and working conditions”.



