One-Pot-Pasta and Co: Quick, tasty and uncomplicated cooking | > – Guide

Status: 04/24/2023 10:46 a.m Whether with pasta or rice, with meat or vegetables: With one-pot dishes, everything cooks together in just one pot. This is very simple and saves dishes. Preparation tips and a selection of recipes.

One-pot meals are also ideal for inexperienced and stressed people: the challenge of keeping an eye on several pots or pans at the same time and getting all the ingredients ready to serve at the same time is no longer necessary. Since you only need one pot, there is less washing up at the same time. Another advantage: the dishes can usually be cooked in larger quantities and are therefore well suited for the party kitchen or for cooking in advance.

Stew: Delicious classic

Dishes in which all the ingredients are cooked together in one pot have always been among the kitchen classics: as stews. The idea of ​​preparing pasta or rice as a one-pot meal instead of cooking and serving pasta and rice separately is not quite as old. Pasta in particular tastes particularly good if it has been able to absorb the intensive aromas during cooking.

Prepare one-pot pasta – how it works

First, fry vegetables or meat in a pot as you like, then simply add pasta or rice and deglaze everything with broth, tomato sauce or cream and cook. Alternatively, you can first put pasta or rice in the pot and cook briefly in liquid before adding other ingredients.

Pay attention to the cooking time and sufficient liquid

In order for the one-pot dish to be a success, it is important that the cooking time is right. The ingredient with the longest cooking time goes in the pot first. It is best to add fish and tender vegetables such as peas or spinach at the very end, they only need to cook for a very short time. If you want to make it particularly easy for yourself, choose ingredients that all have a similar cooking time.

It is important to always add enough liquid – such as vegetable broth – so that pasta or rice can absorb it. If too little liquid is added, the dish may burn. It is therefore best to follow the recommendations in the recipe. In addition, stir regularly so that nothing sticks to the bottom of the pot. If you are unsure how much liquid to use, you can pour on smaller amounts first and add more liquid in between if necessary.

Further information This quick pasta dish is prepared in just one pot. In addition to tomatoes, peppers and zucchini are added to the sauce. more A quick and delicious pasta from Jamie Oliver. The star chef cuts fresh lasagne sheets into strips. more A great winter meal: chicken thighs and wings stew for about an hour with vegetables and lots of aromatic spices. more Delicious, vegetarian and easy to prepare: noodles, tomatoes, spring onions and mushrooms come together in one pot. more Chickpeas, which have been soaked the day before, go into the aromatic stew with Arabic spices. more See also If we want to protect the liver and keep it strong, this is the oil we should use when cooking A great stew for the whole family. The meatballs simply cook in the pot with the vegetables. more A delicious quick lunch that is very easy and quick to make in a single pot. more Yellow curry paste and coconut milk give this dish an Asian touch. It is particularly delicious with cod and shrimp. more