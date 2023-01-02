in GR

The bodies responsible for the liquidation of the Italian Red Cross remain in office until the end of the liquidation and, in any case, no later than 31 December 2024. The methods of using alternative tools to the paper memo of the electronic prescription and the use at pharmacies of the memo of the electronic prescriptions are extended until 31 December 2023. 38.5 million euros have been allocated for pediatric facilities with particular reference to the prevalence of allogeneic transplants, and national reference centers for hadrontherapy. THE TEXT

Published in the Official Gazette n. 303 of 29 December 2022 the Milleproroghe decree. For health care, there are various measures, starting with the extension of the contracts of recent medical graduates, qualified to practice the profession and hired to deal with the Covid emergency.

AIFA may extend the coordinated and continuous collaboration contracts expiring by 31 July 2022 until the end of 2023, as well as arrange for flexible work contracts expiring by the aforementioned date of 31 July 2022 to be extended or renewed up to the same date. July 2022. The bodies responsible for the liquidation of the Italian Red Cross remain in office until the end of the liquidation and, in any case, no later than 31 December 2024.

It will be possible to continue to use the electronic prescription also for the whole of next year.

Allotment of reward share (amendment of law 191/2009). Also for the year 2023, the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, in agreement with the Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the regions and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, establishes the distribution of the bonus share referred to in this paragraph, also taking into account the rebalancing criteria indicated by the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces.

Red Cross (Legislative Decree 178/2012). The bodies responsible for the liquidation of the CRI remain in office until the end of the liquidation and, in any case, no later than 31 December 2024.

Extension of contracts for new graduates in medicine (law 27/2020). Within the limits of the resources available under current legislation, the hiring of those recent medical graduates, qualified to practice the medical profession, recruited to deal with the Covid emergency, is extended to the end of 2023.

Aifa collaboration agreements. AIFA may renew coordinated and continuous collaboration contracts expiring by 31 July 2022 until 31 December 2023, as well as arrange for flexible work contracts expiring by the aforementioned date to be extended or renewed up to the same date. 31 July 2022. To the costs of 760,720 euros for the year 2022, the 1,395,561 euros allocated for the year 2023 are now added.

These charges are met by means of a corresponding reduction in the projections of the allocation of the current special fund entered, for the purposes of the 2022-2024 three-year budget, under the “Reserve and special funds” program of the “Funds to be distributed” mission of the state forecast of the Ministry of Economy and Finance for the year 2022, for the purpose partially using the provision relating to the Ministry of Health.

Electronic prescription. The methods of using alternative tools to the paper reminder of the electronic prescription and of using the reminder of the electronic prescription in pharmacies are extended until 31 December 2023.

Financing of research, assistance and treatment objectives. In order to allow the achievement of specific objectives connected to the research, assistance and treatment activity relating to the improvement of the provision of essential levels of assistance, the sum of 38.5 million euro is set aside for each of the years 2023 and 2024 , after signing, at the State-Regions Conference of agreement on the allocation of financial resources for the National Health Service for the years from 2017 to 2024.

The sum is broken down as follows:

– 9 million euros and for the years 2023 and 2024, 12 million euros, in favor of the structures, including accredited private ones, recognized as Institutes of Hospitalization and Care of a Scientific Character of national and international importance for the characteristics of specificity and innovation in provision of pediatric services with particular reference to the prevalence of allogeneic transplants.

– 12.5 million euros and for the years 2023 and 2024, 15.5 million euros in favor of structures, including accredited private ones, national reference centers for hadrontherapy, providing treatments for specific malignant neoplasms through irradiation with carbon ions and protons.

Ecm. The training credits for the four-year period 2020-2023, to be acquired through continuous training in medicine, are understood to have already accrued at a rate of one third for all health professionals referred to in law 11 January 2018, n. 3, who continued to carry out their professional activity during the Covid emergency period.

