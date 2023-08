No way. In the battle between antibiotics and bacteria, which have now become superbugs, we are very far not only from claiming victory but from even thinking of aiming for a draw. And the disheartening news is indeed that common bacteria are developing resistance to the new antibiotics on which we had placed so much hope. In the race between developing new weapons and adapting bacteria to ever more selective weapons, we are therefore evenly matched.

