One-way communication and transparency

The Authority’s website gives ample space to the measures and sanctions, while there is no information on the outcome of the dispute arising from the opposition to the Guarantor’s decisions.

The Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data publishes, through its website and its newsletter, information regarding the activities carried out, the opinions provided, the measures adopted and the sanctions imposed.

This is a very useful service because it allows you to know, through this information, the reasoning and legal bases that the Authority uses in formulating its decisions. The provisions, in particular, are very detailed and contain many food for thought for all those who, in various capacities, process sensitive data.

Sometimes (123 cases in 2022) the subjects who are affected by measures and subject to the sanctions that the Guarantor provides appeal to the Court at first instance or to the Court of Cassation at second instance to challenge the Authority’s decision. The sentences are sometimes favorable to the latter, sometimes to the appellants who thus obtain the annulment of the provision and the related sanction.

Well there is no trace of any of this on the Guarantor’s website which also has a rich section called Regulations and provisions, in which there is a Jurisprudence area. This lack is, in my opinion, serious, since it deprives users of the site of relevant information since some opinions, in the two levels of judgment, are then cancelled.

To tell the truth, there is a summary of the jurisdictional dispute in the Guarantor’s annual report. This lists the number of oppositions and a list of the most important sentences. I note, however, that these only include cases favorable to the Guarantor and that, at a summary level, a simple report on the number of favorable and unfavorable ones is missing.

It would be fair and useful to give the same visibility that is ensured to the provisions also to the pronouncements of the jurisdictional dispute, otherwise the result obtained is that of a one-way communication.

