Online check: This simple test shows whether your ears are older than you

With age, higher frequencies simply become inaudible. That’s why a simple test can be used to determine how much strain your ears are subjected to – in order to derive an approximate age from this. Try it yourself.

There are some unsightly physical appearances in old age. Not only does the eyesight deteriorate, but also the hearing. Elderly people simply hear certain sounds worse or not at all, especially high frequencies are affected by it. Depending on the load, your hearing is “worn out” to varying degrees and unfortunately cannot be restored. If you want to know how old your ears are, simply take the online test directly in the browser:

This is how the ear test works First put on good headphones and find a quiet environment without background noise. Once you have started the web app, click the “Individual Test” button and then “Start Test”. You will then hear an increasingly high-pitched tone. Right now, place your cursor over the “I can’t hear it” button and click on it when the sound stops. The online hearing test will then show you the age of your ears at. If it’s less than your actual age, you’ve been taking good care of your hearing so far – if it’s higher, it could be a sign of hearing loss. Preferably repeat the test a few times to get an average. It is also exciting if you alternately test only the left and then the right ear, because both sides are not always exactly as good.