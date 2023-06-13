Online drugs: they can be deducted

Here is some useful info to deduct drugs purchased online and what to do to avoid making mistakes that weigh on the economy.

Nowadays on the Internet we have the possibility to buy the most disparate things, and progress is going on allowing us more and more opportunities.

Beyond clothes, accessories, utensils, televisions, food, really articles of any sector, certainly could not miss the opportunity buy drugs online. A possibility that saves queues in pharmacies and is sometimes also convenient.

From a tax point of view, many are wondering whether i drugs purchased online are tax deductibleas health care costs. Well, there is a very important point to make, which starts from the fact that yes, these expenses can certainly be deducted, but there is a but.

Indeed, as established by the Revenue Agency, it is possible to deduct the expenses incurred for purchasing medicines online, but only those for which no prescription is needed medical. In Italy, among other things, the online sale of medicines that require a prescription is not really allowed.

Furthermore, the point is that, where medicines are purchased online, this must only occur in pharmacies or commercial activities that are authorized to sell remotely by autonomous regions or provinces.

Drugs purchased online: how much can be deducted and how

The procedure for documenting the deduction is identical to that for documenting healthcare expenses in general. Ergo you need an invoice or receipt, in which the type of medicine, what it is called, how many medicines were bought, price paid e Tax ID code of the person buying.

To check if the online store is authorized to sell medicines on the Internet, go to the Ministry of Health website on this page:”Persons authorized to trade medicines online“.

Enter the name of the online store you want to check to see if it’s really authorized, and you’ll find the info you’re looking for. The amount you can deduct from taxes for buying medicines online is al 19%and the total deductible is equal to 129,11 euro.

To be even clearer, if a person spends 300 euros, he will be able to deduct 19% of the difference of the amount spent and the deductible. Basically, this person, at the end of the day, will be able to take advantage of a tax discount of 32 euros.

In summary, it is possible to deduct taxes from drugs purchased online, but only those that do not require a prescription, and the deduction is 19%.