Online magazine “Konsumer60plus” – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

CONSUMER INITIATIVE is aimed at older consumers

10/10/2023. Demographic change is a megatrend in Germany. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, around 5.1 million people are over 60 years old. A new edition of the free magazine for the target group of older consumers has now been published.

In the current issue, the magazine “Konsumer60plus” takes up the topics “Nutrition in old age: Dealing with changes”, “Online rip-offs: Act carefully” and “Artificial intelligence: For aging well”. The issue also offers an interview on the topic of garbage in the forest as well as tips on the “right” way to haggle and contains news, book tips and dates. The tip-oriented online magazine is published several times a year; those interested can find the current issue at www.Ververbraucher60plus.de/Medien.

background

Since 2009, joint activities by the state consumer ministry, state senior citizens’ representatives and CONSUMER INITIATIVE in North Rhine-Westphalia have been strengthening the competence of the older target group. The “Consumer60plus” project, which also involves partners such as the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Center, the State Criminal Police Office and the Cologne Health Shop, includes, in addition to the tried and tested half-day on-site events, also the range of one-hour online lectures that can be booked through the VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE the multi-thematic website www.verbraucher60plus.de. This analogue and digital offering has been expanded to include the online magazine since 2023.

The VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE eV is the federal association of critical consumers founded in 1985. The focus is on ecological, health and social consumer work.

Contact

The CONSUMER INITIATIVE eV

George Abel

Wollankstr. 134

13187 Berlin

030 53 60 73 41

030 53 60 73 45