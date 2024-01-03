Online payments, the Ministry adheres to the PagoPA system

The Ministry of Health adheres to the PagoPA system and allows fee payments to be made in a safe and reliable way and in total transparency with respect to commission costs.

The technological infrastructure is based on rules and technical standards shared by the PagoPA Spa Company with the Public Administration, banking groups and credit institutions.

PagoPA allows the payment of all sums, including tax stamps, due to the central and peripheral offices of the Ministry, for the services provided.

The PagoPA service is accessible to all users on the institutional website in the Online Services section or directly from the platform Online Payments integrated with PagoPA.

How to pay

You can choose the payment method:

PagoPA payment online by credit/debit card, account debit (for banks that join PagoPA) bank transfer via the Mybank method, Poste Italiane online channels, other electronic payment methods (e.g. Paypal, Satispay, Postapay and others)

PagoPA payment at a Payment Service Provider (PSP)

generate a payment notice print the payment notice pay at one of the channels made available by the PSPs participating in PagoPA: bank branches, post offices and other PSPs, Sisal-Pay and Lottomatica points, ATMs, Home Banking and mobile payment applications of the PSP.

The causal declared must allow the reference request to be unambiguously identified for the payment to be valid.

The rates present in the Online Payments platform refer to all the services provided by the Ministry and are divided by category and subcategory.

Consult the news on Medical devices, the news on Health professions, the news on Pharmaceutical services, the news on Narcotic medicines and drug precursors, the news on Nutrition, the news on Phytosanitary products, the news on Medicines and veterinary devices, the news of particular foods, supplements and novel foods, news of animal health, news of medical devices, news of health planning, news of good laboratory practice, news of drug traceability, news of recognition of qualifications for healthcare professions

Go to the complete news archive

Consult the thematic area: Medical devices, Health professions, Pharmaceutical service, Narcotic medicines and drug precursors, Nutrition, Phytosanitary products, Veterinary medicines and devices, Special foods, supplements and novel foods, Animal health, Medical devices, Health planning, Good laboratory practice, drug traceability, qualification recognition

Share this: Facebook

X

