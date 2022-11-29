From 1 December 2022 the computerized prescription form associated with the Aifa Note 100 will be available which will allow general practitioners to be the first (and for the moment also the only ones) authorized to prescribe the drugs contained in the Note through the Health Card system . This was communicated by Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency).

Note 100 is the one that from January 2022 also allows family doctors to prescribe certain categories of drugs for type 2 diabetes whose use until then was only permitted by specialists, in particular SGLT2 inhibitors, receptor agonists of GLP1 and DPP4 inhibitors.

“In a subsequent phase, on the basis of the indications and timing provided by the individual Regions and autonomous Provinces, the prescription will also be activated in the Health Card system for specialist doctors”, explains AIFA, specifying that “for these professionals, in After computerization, the paper compilation of the prescription forms remains valid”.