“Let yourself be seen by a good one” is no longer just an ironic comment. Own You bravo is the name of one of the online psychological support services born in recent years. And they are increasingly offering the possibility of finding help or undergoing psychotherapy without moving home, saving time and in many cases even money. Often it is the price that entices: online sessions can cost even half the rates of a professional who receives in the studio, not to mention that some services allow you to take advantage of the psychologist bonus.