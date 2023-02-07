Home Health Online sale of supplements containing DMAA (dimethylamylamine), DMBA (1,3-dimethylbutylamine) and Octopamine
Luxembourg has communicated through the European alert system for food and feed RASFF (notifications 2023.0218 and 2023.0236) that the following food supplements produced in the United States:

  • Escobar (powder in 250 gram pack)

  • Kill Zone Hardcore Ultimate Formula 100% Skills (powder in 300 gram pack)

would contain DMAA (dimethylamylamine), a substance with pharmacologically active activity, prohibited in food supplements and which can have serious repercussions on health.
The Kill Zone Hardcore Ultimate Formula product would contain, in addition to DMAA, also DMBA (1,3-dimethylbutylamine) and Octopamine, which are also substances with pharmacological activity.

The alert refers to all lots of the two supplements that are sold through different websites. Consumers are advised to don’t buy the aforementioned products and to refrain from consuming them.

