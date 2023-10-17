Online shopping: Using psychological tricks to encourage retailers to buy | > – Guide

As of: October 12, 2023 4:01 p.m

Your next purchase is just a few clicks away when shopping online. Retailers use psychological tricks to try to attract new customers and encourage them to buy again and again.

Some online shop operators rely on a feeling of familiarity and reliability among their customers. This can be achieved, for example, through personalized recommendations (“We know what you need”) and reliable delivery of the ordered goods. Through the use of artificial intelligence, personalized recommendations are likely to get better and better, says Dr. Kai Hudetz from the Institute for Retail Research (IFH) in Cologne: “You think: They have exactly the right products for me and that creates trust.”

Artificial scarcity increases the pressure

Artificial scarcity is another means of encouraging consumers to buy. Notices like “Only five copies left” or “14 other people are looking at the offer” play on the fear that someone else will snatch the product from under your nose.

Online shopping as a game of chance

Some retailers organize competitions to make consumers aware of their offers. Vouchers and coupons are intended to provide an incentive to buy more products. Experts call the use of such elements “gamification”.

Your own seals tempt you to buy them

Some portals have come up with their own seals to give buyers orientation. A well-known example is the label “Amazon’s Tip”, the term “Amazon’s Choice” was also used in the past. According to Amazon, this refers to “highly rated products with a good price-performance ratio that can be shipped immediately.”

Amazon itself probably benefits the most from the introduction of Amazon’s tip banners. Because both Prime shipping and Alexa orders are increasing. Of course, on the seller side only sellers whose products also have an Amazons Tip banner benefit. This increases sales figures and increases sales.

Consumers should not always rely on these recommendations, otherwise they could miss out on better offers. In 2020, the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Center published a sample showing that Amazon’s Tip recommendations (formerly Amazon’s Choice) are on average eleven percent more expensive on Amazon than on other platforms, such as the product manufacturer’s online shop.

