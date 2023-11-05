Home » Online specialist press conference / New acute and preventive therapy option for migraines – from spring 2024 in Germany
by admin
Online specialist press conference / New acute and preventive therapy option for migraines – from spring 2024 in Germany

Online – Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, 2-3 p.m

German premiere: With Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN), a novel therapy option for drug-free self-treatment of episodic and chronic migraines will be available in Germany from spring 2024.

At the specialist press conference in advance of the symposium at the DGN Congress, results from clinical studies proving the effectiveness and tolerability will be presented for the first time in Germany.

Leading experts with many years of experience in the field of migraine therapy and neuromodulation summarize the study situation and provide information about the mechanism of action and the importance for drug-free migraine therapy. There will then be the opportunity to talk to the experts in person about this new development.

Get accredited here

program

(subject to change)

Migraine: Current status and non-invasive neuromodulation
PD Dr. med. Charly Gaul, neurologist and pain therapist at the Frankfurt Headache Center

Counter-irritation in (head) pain treatment
Prof. Dr. med. Dr. phil. Stefan Evers, Chief Physician of the Neurology Clinic at the Lindenbrunn Hospital, Coppenbrügge

Efficacy and Safety of Remote Electrical Neuromodulation for acute and preventive migraine treatment – Clinical Studies
Prof. Dr. med. David Yarnitsky, Director of Neurology at Rambam Hospital, Israel
Dr. A.S. Alit Stark-Inbar, Vice President of Medical Information, Theranica Bio-Electronics, Israel

[Die englischsprachigen Vorträge werden simultan übersetzt]

We would be happy to add you to our press distribution list and keep you up to date with news. Press contact: Tel. +49 (0) 89 461486 – 11, presse@nerivio.de

PS: As a journalist, please also visit the betapharm symposium “Positive vibrations in migraine therapy through non-invasive neuromodulation” on Friday, November 10th, 2023, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Berlin City Cube, Room M 6- 7

