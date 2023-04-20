online the platform to request the new support measure

From today 20 April 2023 the web platform to request the view bonuscontribution for the purchase of eyeglasses and corrective contact lenses: www.bonusvista.it. Beneficiaries will be able to request the bonus from 5 May. Merchants can register their points of sale now.

The new contribution is intended for citizens with an ISEE not exceeding 10,000 euros and is aimed at supporting the expenses for the protection of eye health, also in consideration of the economic difficulties resulting from the pandemic emergency. The “sight bonus” can be requested only once, for each member of the household to whom the ISEE is referred.

I beneficiary citizens will be able to choose between two methods of access to the contribution:

voucher worth 50 euros for each beneficiary, to be spent within 30 days of issue at registered commercial establishments;

worth 50 euros for each beneficiary, to be spent within 30 days of issue at registered commercial establishments; reimbursement 50 euros for the purchase already made of eyeglasses or corrective lenses. The refund is eligible for purchases made between 1 January 2021 and 4 May 2023. The refund request must be submitted no later than 60 days from the activation of the web application, i.e. by 3 July 2023.

The contribution is disbursed upon request and until the funding provided for by law is exhausted.

Il voucher it is issued at the same time as the online application and can be used immediately in a single solution (no change is required). The request for reimbursement, modifiable in the first 7 days, starting from the eighth day it becomes definitive.

The application for access to the contribution must be submitted exclusively online from 5 May by accessing the platform web www.bonusvista.it directly by the citizen via SPID level 2 or higher or via Electronic Identity Card (CIE) 3.0 or via National Service Card (CNS).

To apply, you must have one Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) currently valid, referring to an ISEE not exceeding 10,000 euros.

The platform will remain active until 31 December 2023.

The platform is already available today for merchants who will be able to register their points of sale, too on linewhere citizens can turn to take advantage of the voucher. On the platform web it will be possible to consult the list of points of sale participating in the “Bonus Vista” initiative via a geographical map.

The “Bonus Vista” service is free for both beneficiaries and merchants.

The contribution was introduced by law 30 December 2020, n. 178 and is disbursed on the basis of the requirements and methods established in Decree of the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance of 21 October 2022 – Criteria, methods and terms for the disbursement of the contribution referred to in paragraph 438 of the law of 30 December 2020, n. 178 – «View bonus»

