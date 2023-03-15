Fewer providers since December 2022 In Germany, one of the well-known and larger providers who offer a virtual doctor’s visit on their own platform has been until now Teleclinic, Gain and Something. But now only Teleclinic can be reached via app. Kry completely ended its offer throughout Germany in December 2022. At Zava, video consultations via app are no longer possible.

reasons for the end Zava justifies the end of video treatment, among other things, with the quantity restriction – currently panel doctors are only allowed to treat about a third of their patients via video. And other structural requirements would also make it difficult for doctors to offer video consultations. Kry also justified the step with changed market conditions. The company is currently no longer active in Germany.

Treatment by questionnaire Instead, Zava still offers the option of remote treatment for around 35 medical concerns via the Internet and also for requesting a prescription – patients must first fill out a questionnaire and answer relevant health questions. A doctor looks at the inquiries, contacts the patient via their account if necessary and issues a prescription if there is nothing wrong with it from a medical point of view. The prescription is often sent electronically to a pharmacy, which then sends the medication to the patient. Another provider is remote doctor. This also offers a video consultation for many complaints – not via an app, but via the browser of a PC, tablet or smartphone. To request a prescription, patients must fill out a questionnaire. Important: All providers require a user account to be set up for treatment or prescription requests. See also Milk diet, a possible choice?

What does this cost? There are different costs for remote treatment – depending on the scope and consultation hours and the type of health insurance. Statutory health insurance can usually show their insurance card and the insurance company will take care of the medical treatment via video. If no appointment is available for patients with statutory health insurance, they have to pay for the online visit to the doctor themselves – like a private patient. In the case of digitally created prescriptions, those with statutory health insurance currently have to pay for the medication themselves. Insured persons also pay for treatments by questionnaire themselves. privately insured can often be reimbursed for part or even all of the cost of a video or telephone treatment. Digitally prescribed medicines can also be submitted to private health insurers. Treatment by questionnaire, on the other hand, must also be paid for by privately insured persons themselves.

Electronic Injuries Electronic sick notes (eU) are now also possible via video consultation hours. The online doctors send this directly to the health insurance company like doctors in private practice and you receive a copy in your user account. Important: For new patients, doctors may only issue a sick leave via video call for a maximum of three days. If the video therapists issue private certificates of incapacity for work, these are legally valid for the employer. They are usually issued for three to seven days. However, the health insurance company does not accept the private certificates for sick pay that you wish to apply for or extend. You may have to see a resident doctor for this. See also after how many meals should be measured? the expert speaks