Only 1 minute! This is what happens in the body when you do planks every day

Planks are known to be a really good abdominal exercise. The exercise even trains the entire body. Read here why it is best to do planks every day.

This exercise may look easy from the outside, but you quickly reach your limits: planks.

You don’t move when planking – but that doesn’t make the forearm plan any less strenuous.

Planks work the whole body

Planking involves leaning on your forearms and toes and trying to keep your core and legs in a straight line. This puts a lot of strain on the whole body, but especially on the trunk muscles.

Anyone who has done planks knows that time seems to move more slowly when you are in the plank position.

If you want to complete an effective full-body workout in the shortest possible time, you’ve come to the right place with Planks. The best thing about it: You can really do planks anytime and (almost) anywhere.

All you need is your own body and maybe a mat.

Planks prevent back pain

Planking is an ideal exercise for strengthening the lower back as it engages all of the major muscles there. Strengthening this muscle group is important to strengthen your back for everyday life. The exercise also improves the stability of the entire trunk.

Plus, planks are really good for posture. The exercise strengthens the muscles in the back, shoulders and neck. If you do planks regularly, you will strengthen these areas and will benefit from a more upright posture in the long term.

Planks are good for your metabolism

Integrating planking into your daily routine challenges your entire body. Exercise helps burn calories. At the same time you build muscle.

Muscle burns calories even at rest. This means that even if you miss a day, the muscles built up ensure that the body continues to burn calories.

Even if you hardly move during the exercise, planks are pretty exhausting.

That’s how good planks are for the psyche

Planking not only benefits the body, but also the mind. Planking can have positive effects on the nervous system and even lift your spirits.

The reason for this is that planking stretches exactly those muscle groups that we often tense under stress and strain. Office jobs are particularly prone to tense shoulders, back pain and a stiff pelvis.

Planks are the perfect way to counteract office chair posture. As soon as the affected muscle groups are relaxed, the mood improves quickly.

Those who do planks daily will also benefit from increased self-esteem. You can see progress quickly when planking. Even if it’s only a few seconds that you can stay in the position longer – progress makes you proud and motivates you to stay on the ball.

Planks are a good exercise foundation

Planking provides the perfect foundation for any other sport. If you have trouble standing on one leg for a long time, you have little balance. One of the most common reasons for this is that the back is not trained enough.

Planking strengthens the back muscles. This also improves the balance. Good balance and body control are important prerequisites for other sports, such as ball sports and dancing.

Planks really get you moving

Another advantage of the plank is that the exercise makes you flexible. Planking stretches all of your posterior muscle groups: shoulders, shoulder blades, hamstrings, calves, feet, and even your toes. This makes everyday movements easier and reduces the risk of injury during sports.

How to do planks correctly

Find the right position: Start in a push-up position with your arms straight and your hands just under your shoulders.

Build body tension: Squeeze your abs and slightly contract your glutes to form a straight line from head to heels. The body should be in a straight line and the back should neither sag nor arch up.

Look down: Look down about 12-24 inches in front of your body to maintain a neutral neck position.

hold position: Hold the plank position for as long as possible without losing body tension or affecting form.

Tipp: Beginners should initially hold the plank for about 20 to 30 seconds and gradually increase it.

