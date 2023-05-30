Only 10 grams of meat per day! New policy for Germans

10 grams of meat per day: This should be the new upper limit when it comes to the German Society for Nutrition (DGE). The “Bild” has excerpts from an internal document on the subject of the new food strategy. Although the information is only recommendations, it is actually implemented in various places.

For example, the DGE awards certificates to canteens that pay attention to healthy nutrition in their dishes. The release should therefore become stricter. Eckhard Heuser, General Manager of the Association of the Dairy Industry, says the “Bild” about the plans: “It’s insane and not practicable. Anyone who can no longer get their currywurst in the canteen goes to the chip shop in front of it.”

“Nobody wants to ban people from their occasional currywurst”

The previous recommendation of the DGE of 600 grams of meat per week was much more generous. It also roughly corresponded to the actual consumption of Germans, which is 109 grams per day and 763 grams per week. As the DGE of the “Bild” confirmed, the C02 balance of the food should also be taken into account in the future. “Nobody wants to ban people from their occasional currywurst. But overall meat consumption in the population is too high for health and sustainability reasons, that’s a scientific fact.”

The requirements of the DGE are also to be implemented in the new nutrition strategy by Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir. The key issues paper “The way to the federal government’s nutrition strategy” was adopted by the cabinet in December 2022. A strategy is to be adopted by the end of the year.

CDU criticizes “paternalistic nutrition policy”

Criticism comes from the meat association, which sees an increasing undersupply of certain nutrients such as iron or vitamin B12. A reduction in animal foods would reinforce this trend. According to Albert Stegmann from the CDU, the DGE is “harnessed for a patronizing food policy. Valuable foodstuffs of animal origin such as poultry or milk should not be pilloried unnecessarily. We need nutritional education and exercise offers, especially for young people.”