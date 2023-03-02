After a hard day, there is often a lack of desire and time to cook a healthy dinner in the evening. FOCUS online delivers ideas that really don’t last long.

When I used to have little time to cook, I often used ready-made products. In the long run, however, this becomes boring and, above all, unhealthy. Especially in the office, where space and time are limited, I often wish for a quick but healthy meal without much effort.

That’s why I rummaged around and found out: It’s not that difficult! 15 minutes and three ingredients are enough to conjure up countless great dishes.

The following three-ingredient recipes will never get boring, and most take less than 15 minutes to prepare.

Healthy and quick meals made from three ingredients

The main component of the simple dishes is a fast-cooking, substantial basis, for example rice, potatoes, pasta or the like.

There are also fresh, vital substance-rich and briefly boiled (or steamed) vegetables, pan-fried meat or fish.

The recipe is supplemented by particularly vitamin-rich, raw components.

The dishes are broken down by their main components, each with a brief explanation of how to do it. At the end of this post you will find general preparation tips.

Versatile dishes with instant noodles

You can do a lot more with instant noodles than Asian noodle soup. Whether it’s a hot pan dish, fresh pasta salad or a spicy soup – the inconspicuous pasta can be used in many ways. Alternatively, Mie noodles can also be used, which usually only need to simmer for three to five minutes.

How to proceed:

Pour boiling water over instant noodles and leave to soak (cook Mie noodles until al dente). Then pour off the water. Meanwhile, briefly fry the fresh ingredients in a pan. Add the noodles and fry briefly if you like. Then mix in raw ingredients and toppings.

Combination ideas:

Mie noodles + zucchini + fresh herbs

Mie noodles + green beans + beef (cut into small pieces)

Mie-Nudeln + Avocado + Rucola

Mie noodles + carrots + chicken strips

Mie noodles + eggs + peppers

Mie pasta + fish + cream

With couscous for a quick lunch

Due to its short cooking time, couscous is particularly well suited for quick dishes. Most varieties are made from wheat, but there are also gluten-free versions made from corn, millet or oats.

Couscous often only needs to be poured over with boiling water and left to swell for five to ten minutes. Since it is relatively tasteless, it can be prepared both sweet and savory.

How to make quick couscous dishes:

Cook or let the couscous soak according to the instructions on the packet. In a separate pan, steam the fresh ingredients until al dente. Add the couscous and steam briefly if necessary. Then fold in the remaining ingredients and toppings.

Recipe suggestions:

Couscous + carrots + peas

Couscous + poultry + tomatoes

Couscous + apple + vanilla sauce

Couscous + Mango + Ruccola

Couscous + cheese + fresh herbs

Fast, varied dishes with potatoes

Potatoes are one of the most popular foods in Germany. Even if you want it to be quick, you don’t have to do without the tubers.

If they are cut into small pieces, the cooking time is reduced enormously, which also benefits the vitamins in the potatoes.

How to proceed:

Finely dice or grate the potatoes, cook until soft and then drain. Sauté the fresh ingredients in a pan with a little fat and a little water for a few minutes until the water has evaporated. Mix in the cooked potatoes and fry briefly. Add raw ingredients, fresh herbs or toppings and serve.

Combination options:

Potatoes + onions + mushrooms

Potatoes + Eggs + Bacon

Potatoes + asparagus + meat

Potatoes + Pak Choi + Fish

Potatoes + cream cheese + tomatoes

Dishes with rice, cereals & Co.

Rice is a popular side dish and perfect for a quick meal. Basmati rice, for example, only takes about ten to fifteen minutes to cook. It’s even faster with bulgur, which only needs to simmer for about eight to ten minutes. All grains can be cooked ahead of time and kept refrigerated for a few days.

How to make rice dishes

Cook the grain according to the packet instructions until al dente, then drain the water. Fry or steam the remaining ingredients in a pan with a little fat. Add fresh ingredients and cooked grains.

Tipp: Firm vegetables such as carrots, kohlrabi, legumes or pumpkin can be added and cooked about five to eight minutes before the grain is cooked.

recipe ideas

bulgur + cheese + tomatoes

Bulgur + peas + fresh herbs

Rice + carrots + poultry

Kings + More + Tomaten

Quinoa + Tofu + Paprika

Millet + blueberries + cream

Amaranth + Fish + Fresh Herbs

Pasta for quick enjoyment

The countless different types of pasta often have a cooking time of eight to twelve minutes. But some only need three to five minutes, for example fresh pasta from the refrigerated section or vermicelli. Alternatively, the pasta can also be pre-cooked and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several days.

Like the grains, cook the pasta al dente while pan-frying other ingredients, then add raw ingredients and cooked pasta.

Combination ideas:

Pasta + Pak Choi + Tomatoes

Pasta + fish + spinach

Pasta + poultry + sprouts

Pasta + onions + pumpkin

Pasta + mushrooms + cream cheese

Creative dishes with legumes

Legumes are rich in proteins and important vital substances, so that they almost pass as superfood. They are well suited as a variable basis for a variety of dishes.

Depending on the variety, the cooking time for dried beans, chickpeas, etc. varies. between 50 and 90 minutes. All dried types of beans should also be soaked for 12 hours before cooking. If you pre-cook the beans, you can keep them refrigerated and airtight for several days as a quickly available basis. Alternatively, you can also use legumes from the freezer with a significantly shorter cooking time or pre-cooked vegetables from a can.

How to proceed:

Steam the pre-cooked beans, chickpeas, etc. together with the other ingredients in a pan until al dente. Mix in toppings, dressing or raw ingredients.

A notice: It’s best to steam cook fresh beans for five to eight minutes. So they keep their bright color.

Recipe Ideas:

kidney beans + corn + meat

Kidney beans + tomatoes + cream cheese

White beans + carrots + tomatoes

Green beans + peppers + fresh herbs

Chickpeas + eggs + onions

Chickpeas + Cheese + Zucchini

Tips and tricks for quick preparation