Only five convictions, three of which for liability related to road safety and the usability of the resort, and 25 acquittals for the tragedy of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, overwhelmed and destroyed on 18 January 2017 by an avalanche, an event in which 29 guests and employees died. This is the picture of the sentence pronounced in the afternoon by the investigating judge of the Court of breaking latest news, Gianluca Sarandrea, who in twelve minutes of reading dismantles the investigation of the local prosecutor which lasted 22 months, makes the crime of culpable disaster disappear, and delivers to the relatives of the victims and to the survivors of the disaster a verdict deemed unacceptable by their families that unleashes anger and chaos in the courtroom. A sentence that fails to define the “model of public administrator who had the duty to foresee the avalanche and avoid the tragedy” as the prosecutor, Giuseppe Bellelli had hoped. The former prefect of breaking latest news, Francesco Provolo and the former president of the Province of breaking latest news, Antonio Di Marco, in addition to the regional and prefectural managers, were acquitted of responsibility, finally sentenced are two managers of the road network of the Province of breaking latest news – Paolo D’Incecco and Mauro Di Blasio, three years and four months’ imprisonment each – responsible for not having found a turbine to clear the road of snow and for not having closed a section of the Sp 8. The mayor of Farindola, Ilario Lacchetta (two years and eight months of imprisonment), for not having issued an order of unusability and eviction of the Hotel Rigopiano. The other two convicted are the hotel manager Bruno Di Tommaso and Giuseppe Gatto – six months’ imprisonment each – editor of the technical report attached to the request from Gran Sasso spa to intervene on the canopies and verandas of the hotel for the accusation of forgery. In the end, there are ten years and four months of total sentences compared to the 151 and a half years requested by the prosecution; no responsibility has been ascertained for the failure to define the avalanche danger localization map (Clpv). The reaction of the relatives of the victims and survivors to the reading of the sentence was vehement and visceral: some tried to approach the judge probably to try to attack him, amidst the screams that rose in the air – “Shame, shame. Injustice is done. Murderers. Sold. You suck” – and the prompt intervention of the police, to appease spirits and block the most vicious. More than one doubt and many shadows remain about the process, as noted by Rossella Del Rosso, sister of Roberto, owner of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, who died in the avalanche. “The catastrophic management of the emergency by the Region – he recalls -, completely absent from this process; the phone calls of poor Gabriele D’Angelo to the Coc of Penne and in the Prefecture, largely ignored; the responsibility of all politicians for the failure to implement regional law 47 of 1992 (Rules for the prediction and prevention of avalanche risks, ed) which would have prevented this tragedy and last but not least, the role played by Dicomac in the emergency phase”. Even the lawyer who assists some of the relatives of the victims Romolo Reboa is perplexed and speaks of things “extra trial, out of trial. Unfortunately, trials are carried out within the limits of the deductible and the deductible, what I contested I expressly contested in the courtroom, I have challenged it several times, I’m not new to these disputes. I want it to be clear that whoever has been declared not guilty at this moment is not guilty. The law must be respected. The problem was to understand whether or not the real culprits were involved in this trial but that’s another story”

