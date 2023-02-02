“I know the cancer al pancreas does not forgive, but not to be abandoned like this». There is so much anger as well as pain in the words of Horace Cao, husband of Paola Luisecut short on Monday at the age of 58, in five months, by one neoplasia devastating, however diagnosed with delay according to the spouse, who decided to file a complaint. There donnaborn and lived up to 22 years in Martellago, then settled in Favaro Veneto where she lived until last summer and was well known, having also worked for twenty years as a waitress at the Alla Pesa restaurant, before finally moving to Ospedaletto (Treviso), where she was assisted by her husband and daughter Ginevra, with the support of the operators of the Advar association.

THE CALVARY

Paola Luise in June began to warn pains ever stronger ad abdomen and stomach and to lose weight, «symptoms that should have alerted the doctors in the emergency room where we went four times between the end of July and August, once at the Angelo, three times at the Ca’ Foncello in Treviso – complains the husband – Only in one case a doctor told us to book an urgent CT scan, but the first date was September 7th. We had to do it privately.” Only with the result of the examination, on August 30, the patient was admitted to Ca’ Foncello, «but by then there was nothing more to be done. We also turned to specialized centres, including Milan. I don’t know if her fate would have changed, but she could have been treated better, perhaps she could have lived a little longer and in any case one cannot leave such a person at the mercy of evil », accuses Orazio Cao who intends to get to the bottom of it . Paola Luise’s funeral on Friday at 10 in the church in Martellago.

