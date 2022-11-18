at Antonio Panti

We need to convince citizens that health protection is one of the cornerstones of global security in every country and in the world. This idea should become the consolidated heritage of every citizen and the health service must return to the center of the public debate. If this does not happen, and it is unlikely to happen, however hard the Minister tries, and whoever can help him, healthcare will remain on the margins of political confrontation, taken for granted when it is not at all

The Minister of Health has released his first statements, very formal and predictable. Let’s give him time and wait vigilantly: when asked about Undersecretary Gemmato’s words “I don’t fall into the trap of taking sides for or against vaccines“, the Minister replied giving the impression of having already learned to walk on eggshells like the most experienced of politicians. But he is a politician without a party of his own, he is in the Government as a technician, which seems inconvenient at a time like this in which there are much more problems than money.

Cavicchi wrote that a strong politician with great technical competence is needed: a magician, Mandrake. A perfect picture, but it’s not hard to guess who would be defeated between Mandrake and Wonder Woman. All that remains for the magician is to practice some sleight of hand to make problems appear different from what they are, while it lasts, poor Minister.

The substantial question, if we want to save the National Health Service while maintaining its original values ​​of universality and equality, is that we need to face and solve an enormous mass of now gangrenous problems. Even just to try to do so, you need a lot of money and a lot of political will and an efficient and convinced administrative apparatus. How is this possible in the face of twenty Regions proud of their inefficiency?

Beyond the proposals put forward, in particular on the opportunity for the Minister to surround himself with credible experts, I believe that it is necessary to reflect on the fact that one cannot act on society (persuading politicians to commit more resources and to eliminate distortions such as regionalism and the use creeping to private) through healthcare, used as a political lever after the drama of the pandemic.

On the contrary, the path must be reversed. We must not continue the debate within the world of health: we must join the available forces of the stakeholders (citizens, administrators, professionals, producers of goods) to bring the health question to the attention of politics and the population as an essential problem of a country modern and civil.

We need to convince citizens that health protection is one of the cornerstones of global security in every country and in the world. In the era of globalization, when viruses travel in business class, health protection such as food or legal safety or generalized education, represents a founding element of any community and of all humanity.

This idea should become the consolidated heritage of every citizen. The health service must return to the center of the public debate. If this doesn’t happen, and it’s unlikely to happen, no matter how hard the Minister tries, and whoever can help him, healthcare will remain on the sidelines of political confrontation, taken for granted when it isn’t at all. Anyone in words is in favor of public health but few are willing to get involved for the common good.

It is a sad time when the “one’s own” surpasses the common good. Then, more prosaically but effectively, citizens could be shown the burden to bear for any pathology if the health service were abolished or its services diminished, which Italy still offers widely despite the crisis.

But in the meantime the points of reference are changing. The ideas that in the short century have led to the successes of democracy and sociality, to the great public protections, are at sunset and the services that derive from them appear to be in a serious crisis. To which world of values ​​does the Minister belong or, better, will he be able to defend them when everything changes?

