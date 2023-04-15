Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Alcohol is the most dangerous drug, warns Burkhard Blienert (SPD), the federal government’s addiction commissioner. He advocates clear limits on sponsorship and marketing by alcohol suppliers. But what about Cannabis, which can also cause damage to health? Why the federal government wants to legalize the drug and why this is no contradiction for him Advertising Restrictions with alcohol, explains Blienert in an interview with the Health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

The aim is to regulate the black market

The ban on cannabis does not lead to less consumption, according to Blienert. “We’re more likely to see health damage impurities synthetic cannabinoids that people buy on the black market. That’s why I focus on three things: health protection, protection of minors and regulation of the black market.”

Burkhard Blienert explains the dimension: Cannabis is currently being used on the black market turnover of up to eight billion euros a year. “I want to fight that. Health protection would be guaranteed by only selling cannabis in specialist shops.” There you will be informed before you buy what is in the psychoactive substances and what they do, he says Federal Drug Commissioner. In addition, they do not want to allow advertising or sponsorship for cannabis.

Free from the age of 18, although the brain is still developing

Although studies show that the development of the frontal lobe is not complete until the mid-20s and by then that brain very sensitive reacts to drugs, according to the plans of the federal government, cannabis should be allowed from the age of 18. “That’s correct”, admits Blienert. That is why there must be products with a lower content of the psychoactive substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) give. “Synthetic cannabinoids commonly found on the black market have much higher levels”explains Burkhard Blienert. “I think 18 is a size that you can accept. Many other things are also allowed from the age of 18.”

